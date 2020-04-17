WWE Total Bellas viewership for season five, episode three

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Total Bellas reality show delivered 461,000 viewers for E! on Thursday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 454,000 viewership mark attained by last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Total Bellas finished 43rd in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings on Thursday. The season five peak viewership was 563,000 viewers for the season premiere.



