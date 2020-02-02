ICW Gonzo results: Leyton Buzzard vs. Kenny Williams for the ICW Zero G Championship, The Kings of Catch vs. The Kings of The North, Craig Anthony vs. Luke Kyro to earn a spot in the Square Go match, Wolfgang vs. Kez Evans

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ICW Gonzo

February 1, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland at The Glasgow Pro Wrestling Asylum

Results courtesy of Insane Championship Wrestling

1. Kez Evans defeated Wolfgang.

2. Kasey over Angel Hayze.

3. Daz Black beat Kieran Kelly.

4. Rickey Shane Page defeated Ravie Davie.

5. Liam Thomson beat Alexander Dean.

6. “The Kings of the North” Bonesaw and Damien Corvin defeated “The Kings of Catch” Aspen Faith and Lewis Girvan.

7. Craig Anthony beat Luke Kyro to earn a place in the Square Go match.

8. Leyton Buzzard defeated Kenny Williams to retain the ICW Zero G Championship.

The next show is today at The 9th Annual Square Go, SWG3.



