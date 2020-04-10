XFL lays off all employees and suspends operations

CategoriesMISC News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon’s XFL reportedly suspended operations and laid off all employees on Friday. The league has not made any official announcements, though ProFootballTalk.com noted that multiple XFL employees have reported the news via social media.

Powell’s POV: XFL officials previously stated that the league would return for the 2021 season, but that no longer appears to be the case. While I was highly skeptical of the league finding success in its second attempt, it seems highly likely that the pandemic played some part in the decision to suspend operations.



