WWE 205 Live preview: Two matches set heading into the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Tony Nese vs. Danny Burch.

-Oney Lorcan vs. Jack Gallagher.

Powell's POV: WWE is playing up the idea that the wrestlers are attempting to be impressive enough in these matches to earn a spot in the tournament that will crown the interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET.



