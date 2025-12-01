What's happening...

12/01 PW Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 386): WWE Survivor Series WarGames fallout with Jonny Fairplay 

December 1, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame, answering email questions coming out of WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Our next big event post-show will be on Monday, December 29, after AEW Worlds End…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 385) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

