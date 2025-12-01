Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 92-93 results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. Jake Something for the Crown of Glory Title, Laynie Luck vs. B3cca for the Glory Pro Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 92-93)

Taped October 26, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri, at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered November 23, 2025, and November 30, 2025, via YouTube.com

Both shows are available for free on their YouTube channel. For quite a while, Glory Pro had weekly episodes, but before these episodes, the last episode was released way back on Oct. 19, so they went five weeks without airing any new material.

The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. This is the club that has a low ceiling; a wrestler could easily hit the ceiling on a superplex. The audio quality is not ideal. The crowd was perhaps 250.

Episode 92

1. Dak Draper vs. Ethan Price. Former ROH talent Dak still comes out to Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me.” He’s a legit 6’4″, so he towers over ‘big strong boy’ Price, who might be 5’3″. Dak offered a test of strength and laughed at Ethan for not being able to reach his hands. Dak picked him up and easily threw him into the turnbuckles. He hit some loud chops and walked Ethan to each turnbuckle and smashed his head on them at 3:00. Dak dropped him throat-first on the top rope and remained in charge. He hit a knee drop across the forehead for a nearfall, and he choked Ethan in the ropes.

Price hit a suplex, then two German Suplexes at 8:30. Dak fired back with a hard clothesline. He ripped off his blue jeans and was wearing a Speedo essentially. Dak dove off the top rope to the floor on Dak. The crowd tried a “Big strong boy!” chant. In the ring, Price tried a top-rope crossbody block but Dak caught him. Ethan escaped and he hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Dak hit a swinging back suplex. Price hit a second-rope bulldog, then another. Ethan again came off the top rope but Dak caught him with a jumping knee. Dak finally hit a gutwrench sit-out powerbomb for the pin. Decent match; I expected Price to win somehow, but the right man went over.

Dak Draper defeated Ethan Price at 12:13.

2. Laynie Luck vs. B3cca for the Glory Pro Women’s Title. International pop star B3cca sang her top radio hit “Hot God,” on her way to the ring; I don’t think this crowd knows her because they aren’t singing along. Laynie has since won the WWE ID Women’s Title as well. They shook hands at the bell and traded standing switches and an extended feeling-out process. Laynie hit a flying elbow to the back for a nearfall at 2:00, then a snap suplex. She went for a 619, but B3cca blocked it. B3cca hit a snap suplex and danced. B3cca hit a top-rope doublestomp on Laynie’s back as Luck was in the ropes for a nearfall at 4:30.

B3cca hit a stiff kick to the spine and a basement dropkick for another nearfall. B3cca missed a moonsault, and they were both down at 6:30. Luck slammed B3cca’s face across the knee, then Laynie hit some clotheslines and a rolling Death Valley Driver. B3cca hit a German Suplex, then a superkick. Laynie caught her coming off the ropes and hit her own German Suplex, and they were both down at 8:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Laynie went to an STF and switched to a crossface, but B3cca flipped her over for a nearfall to escape. B3cca hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall, and she applied a leg lock around the throat. Laynie hit double knees to the chest, a 619, then the Athena-style flying stunner for the pin. A very good match.

Laynie Luck defeated B3cca to retain the Glory Pro Women’s Title at 11:15.

Episode 93

1. Skylar Sparks vs. Lili Ruiz. Lili recently appeared on TNA TV, and she just competed in one of the matches for the vacant WWE ID women’s title. I think I’ve only seen Skylar once; she wore a full-body blue-and-black outfit, and she has the height and overall size advantage. Basic reversals on the mat early on. Ruiz hit two suplexes, swiveled her hips, and completed the Three Amigos suplex series at 2:30. Skylar grounded her on the mat. She hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall at 4:30.

Ruiz hit a grazing enzuigiri, then a dropkick for a nearfall at 6:00. Sparks hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Lili tried to pick up Skylar, but she collapsed from the weight, and Skylar hit some blows to the back. Lili hit a much better enzuigiri, then she got Skylar on her shoulders and hit a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall. They traded rollups, with Lili getting an inside cradle for the pin. So-so match. Skylar attacked her after the bell, drawing a lot of crowd heat. Tootie Lynn ran in and struck Sparks, sending the heel scampering away.

Lili Ruiz defeated Skylar Sparks at 9:58.

* A ring announcer interviewed Tootie Lynn, who was fired up about that attack. She’s going to start “handling things my way.”

2. Kody Lane vs. Jake Something for the Crown of Glory Title. An intense lockup to open; Jake has the visible strength advantage, and he pushed Kody into the corner. Jake hit his series of shoulder tackles. He dropped Kody with a clothesline, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 2:30. Jake fell to the mat and sold an ankle injury, and the ref backed up Kody. (No one in the crowd was buying this injury.) Kody was impatient. Of course, Jake grabbed Kody and bodyslammed him, then hit a big powerbomb for a nearfall at 5:00. The crowd was all over Jake.

Kody hit a Lionsault and a dive through the ropes onto Jake at 7:00. In the ring, Kody hit his slingshot senton for a nearfall. Jake hit a Burning Hammer for a nearfall. Kody flew at Jake but ricocheted off his body, so he kicked Jake in the face, and they were both down at 9:30, as we got our first “This is awesome!” chant of the taping. They went to the floor, and Jake pushed Kody into the ring post. Kody hit a running senton splash from the apron onto Jake’s back as he was bent over, and they were both down on the floor. In the ring, Kody hit another senton as Jake was draped on the top rope. Kody immediately hit a Jay Driller-style piledriver for the pin. A very good match.

Kody Lane defeated Jake Something to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 12:24.

Final Thoughts: Two very good main events in these short episodes. Both Kody and Laynie have been good champions here. Kody and Jake have very good chemistry. There was no reason to believe New England-based B3cca was going to win this title, but they have a similar style, and they worked well together, too. Skylar Sparks isn’t quite ‘there’ yet. I was glad to see Dak win; he’s so talented and one of the few ROH guys I thought Tony Khan would bring in that he wound up passing on using when he purchased ROH. These episodes, and all prior episodes, are available on YouTube.