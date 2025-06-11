Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episodes 77-78 results: Vetter’s review of The New Guys vs. The Premier for the Unified Glory Tag Titles, Stallion Rogers vs. Rahim De La Suede, tag team tournament matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episodes 77-78)

Taped April 26, 2025, in St. Charles, Missouri at St. Charles Convention Center and May 24, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered June 1, 2025, and June 8, 2025 via YouTube.com

The ring was under a canopy. At least 200 people are watching under the canopy and a few more in the grassy area outside the guardrails. It is daylight and the lighting is good. We have a solo male commentator.

Episode 77

1. Stallion Rogers vs. Rahim De La Suede. Again, Rogers wrestled as Curt Stallion in NXT. Standing switches to open as they twisted each other’s left arm. Stallion knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Rahim is really thin (Je’Von Evans is an easy comparison), and he’s become quite a babyface in recent months. Rogers nailed a doublestomp to the collarbone for a nearfall at 3:00. They got up and traded overhand chops. Rahim hit an enzuigiri and the crowd rallied for him, as he hit another one.

Rahim hit some shoulder thrusts into the ribs in the corner and a Buzzsaw Kick, then a standing moonsault, but he pretty much overshot Stallion. Stallion hit a neckbreaker over his knee and made a cocky cover and only got a nearfall at 6:30. He hit a Poison Rana (the commentator called it a Destroyer?) for a nearfall, but Stallion got a foot on the ropes. Stallion hit a low blow mule kick, then a pumphandle piledriver for the cheap pin. That was an ugly-looking landing for Rahim. Good action.

Stallion Rogers defeated Rahim De La Suede at 8:07.

2. “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley vs. “The Premier” Campbell Myers and SK Bishop for the Unified Glory Tag Team Titles. I’m almost positive I saw these teams square off before, long before TNG won the tag titles. The Premier wore medical HAZMAT outfits that covered their bodies from head to toe. They belittled the crowd and told them how to use deodorant. TNG attacked them, and all four brawled. The Premier began working over Bosche and they finally peeled off the HAZMAT gear, then they continued to work over Jake.

Stanley got a hot tag at 3:30 and hit a top-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall on Myers. Myers pushed TNG into each other. Bishop hit a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall. The Premier tossed Stanley to the floor. Bishop accidentally kicked Myers! Stanley hit a spear. TNG hit a team neckbreaker and got the pin. Decent match.

Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley defeated Campbell Myers and SK Bishop to retain the Unified Glory Tag Team Titles at 7:20.

Episode 78

A new taping! After four episodes outside, they are back indoors in their regular venue. And, we’re starting a tag team tournament. Lighting is good here. (I’ve seen Glory Pro use two main venues, and this is definitely the better one for lighting, attendance, and overall production. Also, we have two commentators now; we had just one for Episode 77.

1. “The Premier” Campbell Myers and SK Bishop vs. “The Revolution” Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes in a first-round tournament match. We’ve seen Parker and Lopes, I believe, twice before here, but they are definitely a newer team. The Premier attacked from behind; the rookies still had their jackets on. I started my stopwatch at first contact. We had a bell at 00:25 to officially begin. On the floor, the Premier ran their opponents back-first into each other; they rolled Quest into the ring and got a nearfall at 2:00. Quest is the smaller of the rookies, and they worked him over in their corner.

The commentators said one team will have to win three matches in two days to win this tournament. The Premier took turns chopping the scrawny Parker. Parker hit an enzuigiri, but he couldn’t get the tag. Lopes finally got the hot tag at 6:00, and he hit a back-body drop and a German Suplex, and he was fired up. The Revolution hit stereo dives to the floor. Quest hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. The Premier hit a team suplex-and-superkick combo for a nearfall. Lopes hit a Helluva Kick at 9:00. Quest hit a spin kick on Bishop. Quest went for a pin, but Bishop wasn’t legal! Myers hit a spin kick, dropped Quest across Bishop’s knees, and got the pin. Solid action.

“The Premier” Campbell Myers and SK Bishop defeated “The Revolution” Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes at 10:03 to advance.

* There was a highlight package that showed action from the four outdoor episodes under the canopy.

2. “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley vs. “They Hype” 12-Gauge and Hunter Holdcraft in a first-round tournament match AND for the Unified Glory Tag Team Titles. I’ve seen a lot of The Hype in Illinois-based Dreamwave Wrestling. 12-Gauge Noonan was destroyed on AEW TV in a multi-man match not too long ago. Hunter is taller and thicker. I bet the average age of these four guys is 22 to 24. Right on cue, a commentator said Bosche is just 20. 12-Gauge and Bosche opened; 12-Gauge always has his shoulder harness on.

TNG worked over 12-Gauge as a commentator noted that Bosche is a full head taller than everyone else in this match. The Hype worked over Bosche, with 12-Gauge hitting some Yes Kicks and he got a nearfall at 4:30. Stanley finally got a hot tag and he hit a suplex on Noonan, then an enzuigiri on Hunter. Bosche hit a spin kick to the head at 8:00. Hunter caught Bosche and hit a powerslam for a believable nearfall; that one was close! They got up and all traded forearm strikes. Bosche hit an axe kick to the back of a neck. TNG hit their team powerbomb move to score the pin. Good action; those four can do that again.

“The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley defeated “The Hype” 12-Gauge and Hunter Holdcraft at 9:44 to retain the Unified Glory Tag Team Titles and to advance in the tournament.

Final Thoughts: The final match of these four was easily the best of the bunch. Well, the drawback of watching two back-to-back episodes is I saw the same tag teams twice. I definitely prefer the indoor shows, before crowds that are more familiar with the product.