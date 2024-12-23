Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 62 results: Vetter’s review of Effy vs. Ethan Price, Jay Marston, Solomon Tupu, and Shain Boucher vs. Moses, Tootie Lynn, and Dan the Dad

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 62)

Taped November 24, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at Casa Loma Ballroom

Premiered December 22, 2024 via YouTube.com

This is the fourth episode from a new taping, and the Christmas decor is up in the background. Lighting is good at this taping, and the crowd is maybe 250-300. However, just like last week, we have subpar audio and a new commentary team.

1. Mat Fitchett vs. Myung-Jae Lee. I’ve compared Fitchett to Tom Lawlor in the past; he’s short but a good mat-based wrestler. Lee hit a missile dropkick, then a basement dropkick that sent Mat to the floor. Lee hit a plancha on him at 2:00. In the ring, Mat hit a Pele Kick for a nearfall and he took control. Lee hit a snap suplex at 5:00. Fitchett hit a Frankensteiner. Lee missed a top-rope doublestomp, and Fitchett immediately nailed a brainbuster for the pin. Solid.

Mat Fitchett defeated Myung-Jae Lee at 6:44.

* Footage aired of Ricky Starks and Warhorse Jake Parnell having an in-ring confrontation. We then saw a new backstage interview, where Starks was mad at Parnell. He said he always gets his retribution!

2. Jay Marston, Solomon Tupu, and Shain Boucher vs. Moses, Tootie Lynn, and Dan the Dad. Marston’s team all competes in the Chicago indy scene; Marston and Boucher fought last week! Shain is the redheaded Cajun I’ve compared to a young Lash LaRoux; he started against Moses, and Moses hit some armdrags. Dan and Marston entered, with Dan doing some of his moves while sipping from his coffee cup. Team Chicago kept Dan in their corner. Tootie got the hot tag at 4:30 and she hit some spin kicks to Tupu’s thighs, then a running kick in the corner, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Moses tagged back in and hit a German Suplex on Marston for a nearfall. All six were brawling in the ring. Team Chicago hit triple cannonballs in the corner on Moses. Boucher hit a missile dropkick on Dan. Moses hit a top-rope flying bulldog on Boucher for the pin. That wrapped up quickly.

Moses, Tootie Lynn, and Dan the Dad defeated Jay Marston, Solomon Tupu, and Shain Boucher at 7:14.

3. Effy vs. Ethan Price. Ethan is the ‘big strong boy;’ he’s under-sized but a powerhouse. They did some poses and comedy to open, and the ref got involved, too. Standing switches with more of Effy’s humor. Price hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. They finally got serious and started trading chops, and Price hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 6:00, then a flying bulldog for a nearfall. Effy hit a Helluva Kick and got a nearfall, then a flying leg lariat for a nearfall. Price hit a powerbomb and they were both down at 8:30. Effy hit a second flying leg lariat for the pin. Okay match.

Effy defeated Ethan Price at 9:04.

Final Thoughts: The first two episodes from this taping (so episodes 59 and 60) were really strong, with the Ricky Starks match, then the tag title match. This episode by comparison comes up short. I like the Chicago-based guys, and while there was little mystery over who was winning, they should have let the match play out a bit longer. Ethan Price has not clicked with me yet. This show is free on their YouTube channel.