Pro Wrestling Revolver “Vegas Vacation” results: Vetter’s review of Chris Bey vs. JT Dunn for the Pro Wrestling Revolver Title, Matt Cardona vs. Rich Swann for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title, Impact Champion Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey in a non-title match, Trey Miguel vs. Kenny King for the Revolver Remix title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Revolver “Vegas Vacation”

Streamed on FITE TV

May 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Silver Nugget Casino & Event Center

Midwest-based Pro Wrestling Revolver headed to Las Vegas. This show began at 4 p.m. Many of the wrestlers here would appear on the Game Changer Wrestling show just hours later in the same venue. The attendance was perhaps 400.

Veda Scott and Emil Jay were on commentary.

1. Blake Christian defeated ASF, Nick Wayne, Anthony Greene, Cole Radrick, Gringo Loco, Jordan Oliver, and Bodie in an eight-man scramble at 9:55. I don’t know Bodie. He is really short and looks like he’s 14. Quick action throughout. Oliver worked over Radrick. Blake and Loco traded quick offense at 2:00. ASF jumped onto Loco’s shoulders and turned it into a huracanrana. Greene hit a top-rope crossbody block on Loco. Blake dove through the ropes at 4:00.

Oliver hit a second-rope moonsault to the floor on everyone, so Wayne hit one too. ASF hit a springboard corkscrew press on everyone on the floor. Bodie dove off of Loco’s shoulders onto everyone on the floor. This is nuts! Loco hit a dive to the floor on everyone. Tbe ref jumped through the ropes onto everyone, too, and the crowd chanted, “holy shit!”

In the ring, Wayne worked over the diminutive Bodie. Radrick hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Blake. Greene hit an Unprettier on Blake. Gringo Loco hit a springboard Spanish Fly on Greene. Wayne hit a Dragon Suplex on ASF. Blake hit the Hidden Blade running back elbow, then a Stomp on Bodie for the pin. That was insane and fun, and not as messy as most scramble matches.

2. Billie Starkz defeated Shazza McKenzie at 8:07. Veda said this is Shazza’s last U.S. match on her current tour with about 40 matches in more than 20 states, before returning to Australia. They shook hands before the bell. They traded rollups immediately. Shazza hit a German suplex. Shazza dove through the ropes at 3:00. Billie then hit a dive through the ropes. Billie went for a Swanton Bomb, but Shazza got her knees up. Shazza hit some Yes Kicks to the chest on the ring apron. However, Billie hit a Tombstone piledriver on the ring apron at 5:30.

In the ring, Shazza hit three consecutive belly-to-back suplexes, a heart punch, and a stunner for a nearfall, but Billie reached the ropes at 7:00. BIllie hit the Swanton Bomb, but Shazza immediately kicked out. Bille nailed the Kenny Omega One-Winged Angel for the pin. That was a very good women’s match. They hugged afterward.

3. Trey Miguel defeated Kenny King to retain the Revolver Remix Title at 10:36. Veda explained that the champion can pick whatever stipulation he wants before the match begins. Miguel got on the mic and said he was high. He said if someone kicks out of a move, the person making the cover has to take a hit off his marijuana stick. King agreed to the stipulation. Quick reversals early. Both men took hits from the joint at different times. Trey nailed a flip dive to the floor at 3:30. King hit a powerslam in the ring for a nearfall, so King had to take a hit. King hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. King hit an exploder suplex at 6:00.

They traded rollup attempts, and the announcers speculated that it will mean they each have to take a lot of hits. Indeed, they took turns taking hits, as this match is at a complete standstill. The ref took a hit, too. Both wrestlers fell to the mat at 9:00 in a fun comedy spot. They got up and traded forearms and chops. Miguel hit a Stunner and got a jackknife rollup for the pin. Entertaining.

4. Willie Mack vs. Grizzly Kal Jak vs. Crash Jaxon never starts. My first time seeing Kal Jak. He has similar look and size to Jake Something or the smaller guy in Bear Country. Crash Jaxon is big, on par with the size of Beer City Bruiser. D-Lo Brown came out of the curtain to a nice pop. D-Lo said he is special commissioner for the show. He added Alexander Hammerstone to the match, turning it into a four-way.

4B. Crash Jaxon beat Willie Mack, Grizzly Kal Jak, and Alex Hammerstone in a four-way at 6:12. Jaxon and Willie squared off seconds in, with neither man budging on shoulder tackles. Hammerstone hit a delayed vertical suplex on Kal Jak as the crowd counted to 30, before dropping him at 2:30. All four guys fought in the ring and hit hard kicks, and suddenly everyone is down. Mack hit a Samoan Drop on Jak at 4:00. Jaxon hit a Saito Suplex on Mack. They did a tower spot out of the corner, with Hammerstone on top, crashing to the mat. Jaxon hit a sit-out powerbomb on Kal Jak to score the pin. The right length for men these size, and they got a lot of offense in.

5. Effy defeated Dan the Dad at 7:27. Dan said this is his last day of vacation and he wants some peace and quiet. They did some gay humor. Dan gave him a back body drop on to the ring apron at 3:00. Effy hit a spear on the apron, and they both crashed to the floor. Dan hit a second-rope belly-to-belly suplex. Effy hit his leg-assisted Rainbow DDT at 6:00. Effy lewdly removed Dan’s belt. Dan got the belt back and he whipped Effy on the butt with it, but Effy seemed to like it. Effy hit his Famouser leg drop for a nearfall. Effy then got a rollup with his hands on the ropes for the tainted pin. Not my flavor of humor.

6. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defeated Mike Bailey in a non-title match at 9:48. Quick reversals to open and Bailey hit a flip dive to the floor. Bailey went for a huracanrana, but Josh caught him and slammed him across the guardrail. Ouch! Josh tied him in a bow and arrow in the ring at 3:00. Alexander hit two German suplexes. He went for a third but Bailey landed on his feet, and Bailey responded by hitting his spin kicks to the ribs. Bailey hit his triangle moonsault to the floor.

Alexander dove through the ropes, slamming into Bailey, who was sitting on the ring apron, at 6:00. They fought on the floor,, where Bailey hit his moonsault double kneedrop. Bailey climbed the ropes, but Josh hit a second-rope belly-to-belly suplex, and they were both down. They got up and traded stiff forearm shots. Bailey hit another moonsault double knee drop. Josh applied an ankle lock at 8:30. Bailey hit a series of kicks on Alexander for a nearfall. Bailey hit his tornado kick, but he missed a second-rope double kneedrop. Alexander hit a Jay Driller/butterfly piledriver for the pin. Fantastic and I wish it had gone even longer.

7. Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Jacobs in a Las Vegas Street Fight at 12:20. The ref was already wearing black gloves before this even started. The bell rang and they immediately threw weapons from under the ring into it. Colon hit a dive through the ropes. Jacobs hit a dive, then a snap suplex at 2:00. They brawled around ringside, then over the railing and away from the ring. Jacobs leapt off a chair and hit an elbow drop on Colon.

They returned to ringside, where Jacobs placed doors horizontally between the ring apron and the guardrails. However, Jacobs was unsuccessful in putting him through the doors, so they brawled into the ring. Colon hit a suplex onto an open chair for a nearfall at 7:00. Jacobs hit a tornado DDT, then he speared Colon through a door set up in the corner for a nearfall at 8:30. Jacobs gave Colon a back body drop over the top rope and through one of the doors.

Back in the ring, Jacobs buried Colon under several folded chairs. Jacobs then nailed a top-rope senton splash onto the chairs for a nearfall at 11:30. Jacobs applied the Dragon Sleeper. Colon escaped and applied a Camel Clutch. Colon jabbed a folded chair into Jacobs’ throat, and Jimmy tapped out. Solid hardcore match. In a rarity, neither man bled, which is fine by me.

8. Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona to win the Impact Digital Media Title at 11:40. After the bell rang, Cardona rolled to the floor, got on the mic, and referred to himself as “the king of the indies.” He vowed he was going to squash Swann. Swann hit a couple of dropkicks and a huracanrana. They brawled to the floor, where Swann hit a running boot to the side of the head. They got back in the ring, and Cardona was in charge.

Cardona hit a running knee at 6:30 and he was dominating. Swann fired back a series of kicks and punches, and he was fired up. Cardona nailed a lungblower move to Swann’s face at 9:00. They traded punches, and Swann hit a Mafia Kick. Cardona hit his flying leg drop for a nearfall. Cardona got his belt, but Swann kicked him in the head before Matt could use it. The ref took the belt away, and Cardona used that to hit a low blow for a nearfall. Swann hit a spin kick, then the handspring-back-stunner. Swann hit a second-rope 450 Splash for the pin. The crowd popped at the title change. However, Cardona beat him up after the match and left with the title.

9. JT Dunn defeated Chris Bey to win the Pro Wrestling Revolver Title at 19:31. Bey apparently won the belt from Dunn a day earlier, so this is an immediate rematch. Bey is the babyface, which is new for me. They immediately brawled to the floor. Dunn spit some fluid in Bey’s face. In the ring, Dunn hit a decapitating clothesline at 4:00. Dunn leapt off the apron and hit a leg drop as Swann was draped over the guardrail.

Back in the ring, Dunn made a pile of chairs, and he hit a superplex into the pile of chairs for a nearfall at 9:00. Bey hit a slingshot DDT for a nearfall. A trash can was brought in the ring, and Bey hit a powerbomb on JT on the trash can for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Dunn fired back with a German Suplex and an X-Factor faceplant for a believable nearfall. JT went for a tombstone piledriver, but Swann escaped. However, Dunn hit a tombstone piledriver onto an open chair for a believable nearfall.

Bey fired back with a Code Red for a believable nearfall at 16:30. Dunn hit a low blow, in front of the ref. He slammed a chair over Bey’s back three times. Suddenly, Allie Katch ran in the ring and took the chair. He begged her not to hit him. Instead, Allie speared Bey through a door set up in the corner. Dunn hit a roaring elbow to the back of Bey’s head to score the pin.

D-Lo Brown came to ringside to a nice pop. She slapped D-Lo. Dunn went to attack D-Lo, but D-Lo hit the Sky High, and Dunn and Katch bailed from the ring. D-Lo and Bey did the Bullet Club “Too Sweet” hand motion. D-Lo got on the mic and thanked the fans for coming and sitting through the heat.

Final Thoughts: Best match goes to a fantastic Josh Alexander-Mike Bailey match. The 8-man scramble was a blast and wasn’t as messy as most matches like this, and that earned second-best. I’ll give the main event third-best, but want to acknowledge that women’s match as an honorable mention, as they had an excellent showing. The Swann-Cardona match was WWE-style action; that’s not a criticism, just stating it looked more like a match that would appear on Raw than a modern indy show. The show clocked in at 2-and-a-half hours.