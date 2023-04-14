04/14 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Mickie James relinquishes the Knockouts Championship, Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz, Kenny King vs. Frankie Kazarian for the advantage in the Hardcore War, Callihan and Angels vs. Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango, Rich Swann vs. Lince Dorado vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus, Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Mickie James relinquishes the Knockouts Championship, Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz, Kenny King vs. Frankie Kazarian for the advantage in the Hardcore War, Callihan and Angels vs. Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango, Rich Swann vs. Lince Dorado vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus, Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka, and more (25:31)…

Click here for the April 14 Impact Wrestling audio review.

