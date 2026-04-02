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AEW Dynasty lineup: The latest card for the next AEW pay-per-view event

April 2, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, April 12, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena.

-MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley

-Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo (Allin will earn an AEW World Championship match if he wins)

Powell’s POV: AEW added the Allin vs. Andrade match during last night’s Dynamite. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Dynasty a weekly from Sunday starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review, available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

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