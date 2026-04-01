AEW Dynamite results (4/1): Barnett’s review of the MJF and Kenny Omega contract signing, Will Ospreay vs. Pac, The Demand vs. Kenny Omega, Brody King, and Jack Perry 

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By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 339)

Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre

Simulcast live April 1, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

Tony Schiavone opened the show in the ring. Pyro kept going off while he attempted to introduce the contract signing for the AEW Title match between MJF and Kenny Omega. Chris Jericho’s Judas theme played before Tony could get very far, and he made his ring entrance. His music played for an eternity while he made his best effort to fire up the live crowd. He got some chants after putting in some work, and grabbed the microphone. At minute six of show time, he shouted out Winnipeg and AEW and said he was home. Jericho then stared into the hard camera and his music played again, and Jericho slapped hands with the crowd as he left.

Backstage, Will Ospreay tossed Jon Moxley into a stack of empty beer kegs, and did the same to Wheeler Yuta. AEW officials showed up to separate everybody, and Ospreay walked off. MJF’s music then hit and he headed to the ring and sat down for the contract signing. Kenny Omega’s music then hit and he did the same. If MJF initiates contact he will forfeit the AEW title, and if Kenny does he will lose his title opportunity.

MJF quickly signed the contract and handed it over to Omega to do the same. MJF started to talk, and Omega told him to shut up. He told MJF that this isn’t going to be one of his performances that he rehearsed in the mirror before they came out there. Omega continues and said he must have been admiring his designer suit and his beautiful new hair plugs. He said MJF would have everyone backstage believe that he’s responsible for the company’s success, but Kenny doesn’t believe it, he knows the crowd is there to see the best wrestlers.

Omega thanked the crowd for standing behind him when he was knocking on death’s door, because they knew they needed something better than MJF. He said someone needed to knock MJF down a peg and make sure he’s never close to the World Title ever again, and he would be the one to do it. MJF stood up and clapped for Omega. He then asked if Omega was serious about being 100%, and laughed. MJF then said that Omega’s knees, ankles, and shoulders are aging like the bags of milk these Canadians drink up.

He said he could go on about Omega being just like his injury prone boyfriend Kota Ibushi, but he’d prefer to talk about what Kenny doesn’t want hims to say. MJF posed the question as to why Kenny wanted the belt so bad, and asked whether Kenny would tell them or he would. Kenny said nothing, and MJF revealed that Kenny’s diverticulitis is at a point where his stomach could explode anytime or anywhere. He then said Kenny was a ticking time bomb and a false idol who would be better off dead.

Kenny got up and tipped over the table, but Mike Bailey quickly ran down to prevent him from starting a fight. Bailey said MJF was trying to goad Omega because he was afraid. He said he should bet thanking Omega, because without him there is now AEW and there is no MJF. Bailey called Omega a living legend, and said Max isn’t on his level because the only place he’s a legend is inside his own head. Bailey then said his head might need an adjustment, so he could kick in into him tonight in the greatest country on Earth.

Omega then piped up and said he spoke to MJF’s doctor too, and he’d rather be missing 24 inches of his intestines rather than his balls. MJF took the bait and said he would fight Bailey in the main event, but he would make an example out of him. He then called Canada a dump, and said he was from the only country that matters, the United States of America, and would enter the match as an American hero.

The Demand then made their ring entrance while Omega and Bailey were still in the ring. They were followed by Brody King…[c]

My Take: Jericho’s return seemed like it was supposed to get a much stronger reaction than it actually did. He really had to work for it. Omega, Bailey, and MJF did a decent job, but MJF’s explanation that Kenny Omega is being cleared to wrestle when his intestines can literally explode like a Mortal Kombat fatality is a giving credulity a biiiig stretch.

Jack Perry made his entrance as the show returned.

1. Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, and Brody King vs. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun: Omega and Kaun started the match. Ricochet landed a blindside kick when Omega hit the ropes, and The Demand beat down Omega in the corner. The match quickly broke down and all six men were in the ring, and eventually out on the floor. Jack Perry delivered a moonsault onto the pile from the top turnbuckle. Ricochet gouged the eyes of Brody King, and then we had a six man vertical suplex from the babyfaces after a long winded setup. Perry attacked Ricochet with chops. Kaun low bridged Perry out to the floor, where Liona leveled him with a running lariat…[c]

Kaun and Liona worked over Perry with double team strikes as the show returned. Liona made a cover, but Perry kicked out at 2.9. Ricochet tagged in, and Perry was able to make an escape and tag in Omega. Omega delivered a forward roll slam and a moonsault to Kaun, but Ricochet broke it up. Omega landed a big kick on Ricochet and snap dragon suplexes on both Kaun and Ricochet. After a struggle, he was able to perform the same on Toa Liona.

Brody King entered the match and landed a big cannonball to all three heels stacked up in the corner. Kaun managed to fire up and send King and Omega to the floor. He then delivered a big suplex to Jack Perry. Ricochet then made rapid fire suicide dives onto all three babyfaces. He then delivered a 450 to Omega for a close near fall. More chaos ensued, and Brody King eventually took out Lion and Kaun at ringside with a dive.

Ricochet interrupted an Omega dive and then climbed to the top rope. Omega avoided his attack and landed a knee strike. Ricochet responded with a poisonrana. Liona and King went through the timekeeper’s table on the floor. Ricochet landed Vertigo on Omega for a close near fall. Kaun passed Ricochet the National Title, but Perry prevented him from using it. Ricochet rolled up Omega after a distraction for a close near fall. Omega fired back with a knee strike and the One Winged Angel for the win.

Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, and Brody King defeated The Demand at 17:02

Backstage, Willow Nightingale said she wanted to defend her title on the special Thursday Night Collision coming up tomorrow night in an open challenge. Elsewhere, Renee Paquette was backstage and interviewed Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Copeland said tonight is not the night, and they would take out FTR and anybody who got in their way. Christian went to hit Renee with a chair, but Copeland said Renee is not in their way and bickered at Christian as they walked away…[c]

My Take: That match was fun, but I didn’t need nearly 20 minutes of it. I guess they were trying to make me believe Omega’s stomach would explode, but my IQ is greater than room temperature so they didn’t fool me.

Backstage, Christian and Copeland busted into FTR’s locker room and found Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta instead. They said they weren’t there as they were on Collison tomorrow. Cage and Copeland decided they were in their way, and beat them down with chairs, and told them to deliver that message to FTR.

In the arena, Pac made his entrance from the crowd. Renee Paquette popped up at ringside and said Pac had told her he didn’t care about Ospreay’s fairy tale return. Will Ospreay then made his ring entrance. Pac must have made a loop around the building because he suddenly appeared from behind Ospreay and delivered a brainbuster on the ramp targeting Ospreay’s repaired neck. Trainers checked on Ospreay for a bit, and he struggled to his feet. He eventually made his way into the ring.

2. Will Ospreay vs. Pac: Right at the bell, Pac delivered a thrust kick and stomped on the head and neck of Ospreay. The attack continued heading into the break…[c]

Ospreay battled back with a springboard forearm strike, but sold his neck afterward. They battled in the corner, but Ospreay slipped out and tucked Pac’s head into the turnbuckle for a superkick. He then delivered a 450 of his own for a near fall. Both men stood opposite one of the turnbuckles on the apron and traded strikes. Ospreay attempted a sunset flip bomb, but Pac avoided it and landed a tornado DDT on the floor.

Back in the ring, Ospreay applied a brutalizer and refused to break until a 4 count even after Ospreay reached the ropes…[c]

Ospreay battled to his feet and fired up for a comeback. They had a strike exchange center ring, but Pac got the better of it into a German Suplex for a near fall. Ospreay fired back with a powerbomb into a Styles Clash for a close near fall. Ospreay couldn’t get much leverage on the pin and sold the right side of his neck. The crowd barked at Pac and he flipped them off. He landed a hurracarrana on Ospreay for a near fall. He followed up with a lariat that put Ospreay awkwardly on his neck, and then followed up with a tombstone piledrive.

Pac then went to the top rope and landed Black Arrow before applying the brutalizer. Ospreay tried to fight to his feet, but collapsed back into the Brutalizer. He attempted to reach the ropes, but Pac rolled towards the center of the ring. Ospreay trapped him in a rollup and got the three count.

Will Ospreay defeated Pac at 17:43

After the match, Pac continued the attack, but Ospreay took him down with a hidden blade. The rest of the Death Riders showed up and continued the attack. Claudio wrapped a chair around Ospreay’s neck as Moxley got into the ring. Moxley grabbed a microphone and told Ospreay to examine the situation he found himself in. He reminded Ospreay there were six of them, and asked how he thought it was going to go. Moxley told him this could have been a bad night for him, and told him to use his head next time. He told Ospreay that it wasn’t personal to him, and warned him not to make it personal…[c]

My Take: Another good match, as expected from these two. I wish Ospreay’s selling of the neck was more consistent, but how can it be with his ring style? He’s flying around the ring no matter what.

Triangle of Madness made their way to the ring for a trios match. Mina Shirakawa and the Brawling Birds followed.

3. Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart vs. Mina Shirakawa, Jamie Hayter, and Alex Windsor: Triangle of Madness got an early advantage, isolating Mina Shirakawa from her teammates…[c]

Mina fired back with a back elbow in Thekla in the corner, followed by a bulldog for a two count. The match broke down a bit with everyone entering to land some signature offense until everyone was down on the mat. Mine elevated Skye Blue out to the floor and then made a tag to Hayter. They landed a double team lariat on Hart. Thekla tried to use her brass knuckles, but the Birds put her down with Two Birds One Stone. Hayter then landed Hayterade on Hart and got the win.

Mina Shirakawa and The Brawling Birds defeated Triangle of Madness at 8:42

After the match, Tomasso Ciampa vs. Juice Robinson was announced for Collision tomorrow night. Darby Allin’s music hit in the arena, and he demanded MJF get down to the ring. He said he was willing to die for the AEW championship, and he knows MJF is running scared by hiring the Callis Family. Don Callis appeared and told Darby Allin that if he can defeat his hand picked member of the Callis Family at Dynasty, he would give him an AEW Championship Match.

Callis informed Andrade that he was Darby’s opponent, and he looked none too pleased. Brody King came down to the ring and gave Darby an assist. Jack Perry showed up as well, which brought out Kenny Omega in his gym shorts. Darby walked out to Omega, and they spoke but the microphones didn’t pick it up. Mike Bailey vs. MJF is up next….[c]

My Take: Nice to see Jamie Hayter get a solid win in Dynamite. Andrade seems to be well on his way to a babyface turn.

Speedball Mike Bailey made his ring entrance in full Canadian garb, and got a strong crowd reaction. MJF took a cheap shot before the bell. Kenny Omega sat in on commentary.

4. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. MJF: Bailey fired back with some strikes, but MJF pulled the referee in front of himself to cause a distraction and regain control. MJF tossed Bailey into the ring steps on the floor and jawed with Omega at the commentary table. He then delivered a powerbomb into his knee, and gloated with Karate Kid poses to the live crowd. Bailey swept his legs, but MJF fired back with a thumb to the eyes. Bailey responded with some kicks to the body and head. He then landed a moonsault from the apron onto MJF on the floor.

Back in the ring, Bailey landed a springboard dropkick. He then went to the top rope, and MJF rolled out to the apron. MJF rung up Bailey on the ropes, but Speedball wasn’t down for long. He attempted a backslide, and then traded reversals with MJF, ending in a rollup for a two count. The match ended up back on the apron, where Bailey leapt at MJF and got caught with a Liger Bomb for a close near fall. After gloating for too long, MJF set up for a Heatseeker. Bailey blocked it and then sent MJF to the floor. He then delivered an immediate follow up moonsault press…[c]

Bailey delivered a double knee splash onto MJF on the apron. He then climbed to the top rope and went for an Ultimate Weapon, but MJF avoided it. Bailey delivered a snap dragon suplex and a thrust kick, and then a spinning roundhouse in the corner. He then delivered a double knee press from the second rope, but the cover was too close to the ropes and MJF grabbed them.

The match ended up on the apron again, and Bailey missed another chance at a double knee press. MJF then delivered a tombstone piledriver, followed by the Heatseeker for the win. He yelled out “God Bless America” as he delivered the heat seeker.

MJF defeated Speedball Mike Bailey at 15:54

MJF assaulted Speedball after the bell, and Omega bailed from the commentary table to run him off. MJF yelled at Omega to look at his future at Dynasty, and called him a bum. The commentary ran down the lineup for Collision for tomorrow night as Omega helped Bailey off the mat to close the show.

My Take: I wish I could say I was in love with Omega on commentary, but it was a fairly low energy performance where he mostly complimented MJF. I was hoping to hear Omega summon some fire and go after MJF, but it either isn’t there or he isn’t interested in taking that approach. This was a good match from a work rate perspective, but given the USA vs. Canada angle it would have been nice to see Bailey get a couple more convincing near falls to really get the crowd worked up.