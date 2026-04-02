TNA Rebellion lineup: NFL legend invited to appear, the latest card for next weekend’s pay-per-view

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view event that will be held on Saturday, April 11, in Cleveland, Ohio, at Wolstein Center.

-Mike Santana vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Bear Bronson and Brian Myers for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander for the X Division Title

-Trey Miguel vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA International Title

-Mickie James, ODB, and Taryn Terrell vs. Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance in a Hardcore Country tag match

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah

-Nic Nemeth has challenged his mystery attacker to a match

Powell’s POV: Nemeth invited former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar in his corner. Kosar retired after 12 seasons in 1997. I don’t know how much means to modern NFL fans who watch TNA, but he’s a popular legend in Cleveland. Kosar underwent a liver transplant last November, and was hospitalized early last month for a related surgery. TNA issued a press release on Thursday that questioned whether Kosar would accept the invitation. “Nemeth has told close friends that, yes, Kosar 100 percent will be in his corner at Rebellion,” reads the press release.

The Rebellion pay-per-view price is listed at $39.99 and will be available on TNA+ and traditional pay-per-view. The show is not listed on TrillerTV.com schedule page, nor was Friday’s TNA Sacrifice. Join me for my live review of Rebellion, starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, or the main card starts at 7CT/8ET. A same-night audio review will be available for everyone as a Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.