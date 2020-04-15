04/15 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The final push for Rebellion with the Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan contract signing, Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel in a non-title match, Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood, Johny Swinger vs. Mike Jackson

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The final push for Rebellion with the Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan contract signing, Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel in a non-title match, Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood, Johny Swinger vs. Mike Jackson, and more (17:25)…

Click here for the April 15 Impact Wrestling audio review.

