NXT TV preview: The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic begins

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Adam Cole and Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

-“Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. “Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

Powell’s POV: NXT has also announced that there will be a women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. I wonder if they will also introduce NXT Women’s Tag Titles. Sure, they claim the WWE Women’s Tag Titles cover all three brands, but how often are they actually defended in NXT? Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.