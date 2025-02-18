WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the February 10 edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The February 10 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.8 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was up from the 3.1 million global viewership listed for the February 3 episode.

Powell’s POV: The February 10 Raw finished eighth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing seventh the week before. The end of football season hasn’t led to the usual boost for Raw’s numbers in the United States unless the international numbers have dropped simultaneously. Barring the occasional press release, the Raw global numbers will be released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.