Gabbi Tuft, who wrestled as Tyler Reks in WWE, announces gender transformation

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Gabbi Tuft, who wrestled as Tyler Reks in WWE, commented on her gender transformation in an Instagram post on Thursday. “The ball dropped early today as this is now worldwide news,” Tuft wrote. “This is me. Unashamed, unabashedly me. This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows, afraid and fearful of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends, and followers would say or do. I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am.” Read the full Instagram post below.

Powell’s POV: Tuft and wife Priscilla will appear on the “Extra” syndicated show today to discuss Tuft’s transformation and their marriage. Check local listings for the station and time in your area.