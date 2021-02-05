WWE Royal Rumble poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 45 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 27 percent, and C finished third with 15 percent.

-33 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship, while the Men’s Royal Rumble match finished second with 29 percent of the vote, and the Women’s Royal Rumble match finished a close third with 25 percent.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the show a B+ grade. We both picked Reigns vs. Owens in the Last Man Standing match as the best match of the night despite the handcuffs issue at the end of the match. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, and pay-per-view events.