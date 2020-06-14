What's happening...

AEW wrestler Kris Statlander suffers torn ACL

June 14, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Kris Statlander announced that she suffered a torn ACL while performing a dive onto Kip Sabian during a Dynamite match.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Statlander the best in what will likely be a lengthy recovery.


Readers Comments (1)

  1. Write This Way June 14, 2020 @ 5:29 pm

    At least she didn’t hurt someone else this time. Maybe she can take the time it takes for her alien ACL to heal and watch good pro wrestlers and figure out how to work a real match.

