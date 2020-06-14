AEW wrestler Kris Statlander suffers torn ACL

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Kris Statlander announced that she suffered a torn ACL while performing a dive onto Kip Sabian during a Dynamite match.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Statlander the best in what will likely be a lengthy recovery.

Since the news is out. I told you I’d dive on Kip again and dammit I did. But in doing so, I ended up with a high grade tear in my ACL. Yes I need surgery. Yes I’ll be out of the ring for a while. I’ll do my best to still show up on your TVs as much as I can. @AEWrestling 👽💚 https://t.co/oVS495nwok

— Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) June 14, 2020