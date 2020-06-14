AEW wrestler Kris Statlander suffers torn ACL

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW wrestler Kris Statlander announced that she suffered a torn ACL while performing a dive onto Kip Sabian during a Dynamite match.
Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Statlander the best in what will likely be a lengthy recovery.
Since the news is out. I told you I’d dive on Kip again and dammit I did. But in doing so, I ended up with a high grade tear in my ACL. Yes I need surgery. Yes I’ll be out of the ring for a while. I’ll do my best to still show up on your TVs as much as I can. @AEWrestling 👽💚 https://t.co/oVS495nwok
— Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) June 14, 2020
At least she didn’t hurt someone else this time. Maybe she can take the time it takes for her alien ACL to heal and watch good pro wrestlers and figure out how to work a real match.