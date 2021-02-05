NJPW Strong preview: Eight-man tag and two singles matches announced for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Rey Horus vs. TJP.

-Jordan Clearwater, Aiden Quest, Misterioso, and Bateman vs. Logan Riegel, Sterling Riegel, Barrett Brown, and Brody King.

-Kevin Knight vs. The DKC.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.