NJPW Strong preview: Eight-man tag and two singles matches announced for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.
-Rey Horus vs. TJP.
-Jordan Clearwater, Aiden Quest, Misterioso, and Bateman vs. Logan Riegel, Sterling Riegel, Barrett Brown, and Brody King.
-Kevin Knight vs. The DKC.
Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.
