WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Penta El Zero M, Madison Rayne, Luke Graham

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s Royal Rumble and will feature appearances by Rumble winners Edge and Bianca Belair. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-For whatever it’s worth, the next advertised WWE live event is April 28 in Cardiff, Wales. The next AEW event listed outside Jacksonville, Florida is April 7 in Philadelphia.

Birthdays and Notables

-Penta El Zero M is 36.

-Madison Rayne (Ashley Lomberger) is 35. She recently announced her retirement from Impact Wrestling for a career outside of pro wrestling. Best of luck to her.

-The late Luke Graham (James Johnson) was born on February 5, 1940. He died from congestive heart failure at age 66 on June 23, 2006.