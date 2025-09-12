What's happening...

WWE/AAA Worlds Collide results (9/12): Moore’s live review of El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship, Pagano and Psycho Clown vs. New Day for the AAA Tag Titles

September 12, 2025

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

WWE/AAA Worlds Collide
September 12, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Cox Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center
Streamed live on the WWE YouTube page

The show started off with a hype package for WWE Worlds Collide Las Vegas…

Arrival shots of Triple H, HBK, Undertaker, Pentagon Jr, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and El Hijo Del Vikingo were shown. Dom got a positive reaction while Vikingo got what sounded like a negative reaction…

Rey Mysterio, HBK, Maricela Pena, and Dorian Roldan were in the ring to start the show. Aida Cuevas sung the Mexican National Anthem…

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.