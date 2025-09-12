WWE/AAA Worlds Collide results (9/12): Moore’s live review of El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship, Pagano and Psycho Clown vs. New Day for the AAA Tag Titles

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)
WWE/AAA Worlds Collide
September 12, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Cox Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center
Streamed live on the WWE YouTube page
The show started off with a hype package for WWE Worlds Collide Las Vegas…
Arrival shots of Triple H, HBK, Undertaker, Pentagon Jr, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and El Hijo Del Vikingo were shown. Dom got a positive reaction while Vikingo got what sounded like a negative reaction…
Rey Mysterio, HBK, Maricela Pena, and Dorian Roldan were in the ring to start the show. Aida Cuevas sung the Mexican National Anthem…
Be the first to comment