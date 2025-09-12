WWE/AAA Worlds Collide results (9/12): Moore’s live review of El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship, Pagano and Psycho Clown vs. New Day for the AAA Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

WWE/AAA Worlds Collide

September 12, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Cox Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center

Streamed live on the WWE YouTube page

The show started off with a hype package for WWE Worlds Collide Las Vegas…

Arrival shots of Triple H, HBK, Undertaker, Pentagon Jr, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and El Hijo Del Vikingo were shown. Dom got a positive reaction while Vikingo got what sounded like a negative reaction…

Rey Mysterio, HBK, Maricela Pena, and Dorian Roldan were in the ring to start the show. Aida Cuevas sung the Mexican National Anthem…