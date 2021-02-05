Butch Reed dead at age 66

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Butch Reed (Bruce Reed) died at age 66 on Friday. Reed’s Instagram page lists the cause of death as heart complications.

Powell’s POV: Reed made his pro wrestling debut in 1978 and worked his last match in 2011. He went by the name of “Hacksaw” Butch Reed throughout most of his career, and had a run as “The Natural” Butch Reed in the WWF. He also teamed with Ron Simmons as Doom in WCW. My condolences to his family and friends.