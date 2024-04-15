What's happening...

Rhea Ripley reportedly injured and may need to vacate WWE’s Women’s World Championship

April 15, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rhea Ripley suffered an undisclosed injury during last week’s WWE Raw. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that is serious enough that she may be forced to vacate the Women’s World Championship. The injury occurred when Liv Morgan attacked her during a backstage segment that aired on the April 8 edition of Raw.

Powell’s POV: That’s obviously awful news if the injury is severe enough that she would need to forfeit the championship. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.

Readers Comments (3)

  1. Tom April 15, 2024 @ 3:09 pm

    WTF?!
    Was it a botch somehow?!
    That would be just as bad as Cody getting injured!

  2. TheGreatestOne April 15, 2024 @ 3:14 pm

    As bad as the chair hitting flush in the head was, I’m betting it’s her right shoulder from getting thrown into the wall. She was cradling that arm against her body while Liv was throwing those windmill punches.

  3. Tom April 15, 2024 @ 3:24 pm

    Just watched it back and yeah one of them or both fudged up probably with the wall..

