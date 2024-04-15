Rhea Ripley reportedly injured and may need to vacate WWE’s Women’s World Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rhea Ripley suffered an undisclosed injury during last week’s WWE Raw. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that is serious enough that she may be forced to vacate the Women’s World Championship. The injury occurred when Liv Morgan attacked her during a backstage segment that aired on the April 8 edition of Raw.

Powell’s POV: That’s obviously awful news if the injury is severe enough that she would need to forfeit the championship. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.