NXT TV preview: The full list of matches for Tuesday’s show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on September 14 for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes.
-Sol Ruca vs. Kayden Carter.
-Nikkita Lyons vs. Kayden Carter.
-Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp.
-Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.
-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Fallon Henley in a non-title match.
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Xyon Quinn.
-Wolfgang and Mark Coffey vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules match.
Powell’s POV: NXT will return to live broadcasts on October 3. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment