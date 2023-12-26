CM Punk’s WWE in-ring return (MSG and Baltimore reports needed), NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV grade, Dennis Knight, Brodie Lee, Gorgeous George, Mark Starr

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show was taped on December 6 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a A grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE holiday tour events that are being held this week. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden tonight with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest in a Bull Rope match, CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

-WWE is in Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena tonight with the following advertised matches: Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Last Man Standing match, LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a street fight, Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship, The Street Profits vs. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, Shotzi vs. Bayley, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Pretty Deadly.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dennis Knight is 55. He also wrestled as Mideon, Tex Slazenger, Phineas Godwin.

-Gorgeous George (George Wagner) died of a heart attack at age 48 on December 26, 1963.

-The late Mark Starr (Mark Ashford-Smith) was born on December 26, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 50 on June 7, 2013.

-The late Brodie Lee (Jonathan Huber) died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at age 41 on December 26, 2020.