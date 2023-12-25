Create a Pro Wrestling “Frostbite 2” results: Vetter’s review of AEW World Champion MJF’s appearance, Max Caster vs. Sebastian Amor, Brian Myers and Chris Chetti vs. GKM and Leo Sparrow

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Create a Pro Wrestling “Frostbite 2”

Streamed on YouTube.com

December 14, 2023 in Hicksville, N.Y. at Create A Pro Wrestling Academy

Hicksville sounds like a made-up name for a city, but Google Maps shows it is on Long Island, about a half-hour east of downtown New York city. This show was posted for free this week on YouTube. This is a small training center and fans are all seated on just one side of the ring. The crowd is maybe 100. Lighting is just so-so. There is commentary but it’s really quiet; I can barely hear it with the volume all the way up on my computer. (It did improve over the course of the show.)

* MJF hit the ring to a hero’s welcome, and he plugged the AEW Worlds End PPV. He said he “doesn’t plan on losing the title anytime soon.” He said he’s here because he loves Create A Pro wrestling. And of course he finished by saying his full name, “and I’m better than you and you know it.”

* If you’ve seen a Pro Wrestling Guerrilla show, they edit out entrances, largely out of concerns for music copyright. CAP also edits out the entrances. I hate that; I think a ring entrance allows a wrestler to show a lot of personality and what their gimmick is about.

1. Bryce Donovan defeated Tristian Kyle at 6:20. Kyle jumped Bryce as Donovan entered the ring. Tristan is wearing ridiculously tiny underwear. Donovan is much taller; I always describe him as a taller Nick Jackson. I don’t think I’ve seen Kyle before; he’s essentially heel Tyler Breeze and he grounded Donovan early. Bryce hit some clotheslines at 4;30. Kyle collapsed and sold a left knee injury; of course, the ref backed Donovan away but he didn’t call for the bell. Kyle got a rollup for a nearfall, as his knee is fine. Bryce immediately hit a chokeslam for the pin.

2. Brian Myers and Chris Chetti defeated “The Birds of the Sun” GKM and Leo Sparrow at 8:40. Sparrow (think a young Paul London in looks) is in black-and-yellow; his name is on his butt, and he opened against Myers. I recall seeing him at a past CAP show I reviewed. Chetti, the ECW vet, tagged in at 1:30. Wikipedia said he’s 49, so he’s stil younger than Chris Jericho or Bubba Ray! He applied a crossarm breaker on the mat on GKM, a thin Black man with long dreadlocks. Sparrow did an X-Pac-style Bronco Buster at 3:30 on Myers and was booed. GKM and Sparrow worked over Myers. Myers finallly hit a superkick on GK at 7:00, and both guys tagged out. The commentators said this is Chetti’s first match in over 10 years! Chetti hit a Sabin-style Cradleshock on Sparrow for the pin. Solid, standard tag match with Myers doing the bulk of the work for his team.

3. Ariela Nyx and Nat Castle defeated Gabby Forza and Zuleyka at 9:54. I only know Gabby of these four; she is the thick powerhouse. Ariela is tall and somewhat comparable to Tamina. Zuleyka is short and wore pink. Gabby and Nyx opened. Castle entered; she’s a much shorter Black woman, and Gabby easily hit a Guerrilla Press for a nearfall at 1:30. Castle choked Zuleyka in the ropes and worked her over. She hit a senton for a nearfall. The heels kept Zuleyka in their corner. Gabby finally got in at 7:30 and she cleared the ring. Castle leapt off the ropes but Gabby caught her and hit a fallaway slam. Gabby hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Gabby charged toward a corner but hit the middle turnbuckle. Nyx hit a back suplex on Gabby. Sebastian Amor, a heel manager, distracted Zuleyka. It allowed Castle to apply a Fujiwara Armbar, and Zuleyka tapped out.

* Sebastian got on the mic but the crowd drowned him out. I really don’t know what he was saying. The crowd popped for the Acclaimed’s theme song, and out came Max Caster! He got on the mic and said he’s feeling generous today. He tossed a bouquet of flowers over his head and into the crowd, and it was caught my a male fan, so Max ‘scissored’ him. He made fun of Sebastian’s “mullet” and rhymed it with telling him he could “suck it.” We have an impromptu match!

4. Max Caster defeated Sebastian Amor (w/Nat Castle) at 6:41. Yes, I watched this show because I saw Max had a match. The shorter Amor locked in a headlock; he tried some shoulder tackles that had no effect, and Max dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Max hit a Guerrilla Press. Amor hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 1:30, and he applied a belly-to-back bearhug on the mat. Amor kept grabbing Max by his nose, and he hit a swinging neckbreaker over a nearfall at 4:30. Max hit a backbody drop and he was fired up. He hit some Atomic Drops. Amor hit a doublestomp to the chest, but he missed a frogsplash. Max hit a Fameasser legdrop, then the Mic Drop/top-rope elbow drop for the pin. Satisfying match.

5. “The Adrenaline Express” VSK and Eric James defeated Dante Drago and Jack Tomlinson to retain the Create A Pro Tag Team Titles at 15:50. VSK and James have similar looks; both have dark hair and beards. I’ve seen Drago in Wrestling Open and he also has short black hair. Drago and VSK opened, and VSK hit some bodyslams. Tomlinson entered at 2:00; like Drago, he wore yellow and he appears younger than everyone else in the ring. James hit a second-rope crossbody block on Jack at 4:00. The heels began working over VSK and this went on for several minutes. VSK finally hit a flying knee to Jack’s chest and he tagged in James at 11:30.

James hit a standing neckbreaker on Jack, then a Tiger Driver/butterfly powerbomb. Jack hit a leaping DDT for a nearfall on James. Jack went to hit James with a turnbuckle pad but his teammate Drago stopped him! Jack hit James with a title belt for a believable nearfall. Drago tagged himself in, and he jawed at teammate Tomlinson, and they stood nose-to-nose and yelled at each other. They agreed to work together, but then Drago accidentally hit Tomlinson with a Rebound Lariat! James and VSK hit a top-rope doublestomp & piledriver combo move on Drago for the pin.

6. Aaron Rourke defeated Nick Robles to retain the Create A Pro Title at 15:40. Rourke’s entire look, including his mohawk, always reminds me of Malakai Black. I’ve seen Robles a few times now in Wrestling Open and he looks like a long-haired rocker. (He looks a lot like Jungle Boy Jack Perry.) Mat wrestling to open. Robles hit a dropkick at 4:30. They brawled to the floor and traded chops in front of the fans. (Again, fans only seated on one side of the ring.) Rourke dominated in the ring and kept Robles grounded. Nick fired up and hit some clotheslines. He hit an Exploder Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall at 12:30, then a Tiger Driver for a nearfall. Rourke hit a pumphandle sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 14:30. Robles hit a Rocker Dropper legdrop, but Rourke rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Liam Davis attacked Robles on the floor; it was too dark to see much of what happened. In the ring, Rourke applied an Octopus, and Robles tapped out. After the bell, Robles chased Davis to the back.

7. Bobby Orlando, CPA, Phil Cardigan, and The Sweeper defeated Jake Lang and JGeorge “Even Stevens” Stephen Azure and Steve Somerset at 12:10. All eight brawled at the bell; everyone is wearing Christmas sweaters. Lang, who has long hair in a ponytail, beat up Orlando in the ring. Several wrapped presents were brought into the ring, and Orlando hit a package over Lang’s head. CPA hit a double missile dropkick on the Stevenses. Lang speared Sweeper into a pile of presents in the corner at 4:30. JGeorge threw a chair at Orlando; I HATE that. JGeorge placed wrapping paper around Orlando’s head and a commentator shouted that he was suffocating Orlando. Lots of Christmas display stuff used. CPA dumped a bag of candy canes in the center of the ring at 7:30, earning a “you sick f—!” chant. Funny.

Three babyfaces suplexed three heels onto the pile of candy canes, earning a “holy shit!” chant. All 8 brawled in the ring again. Sweeper dove off the top rope onto all seven in the ring at 9:00. JGeorge accidentally hit a clothesline on Azure. Orlando and CPA each bodyslammed opponents onto presents. They hit a 3D on Lang for a nearfall at 11:00, but JGeorge made the save. CPA removed a sweater to reveal an identical sweater underneath. Sweeper hit a running knee on JGeorge for the pin. A decent mix of comedy and use of weapons, although that wasn’t violent, either.

* Bryce Donovan returned to the ring and thanked the crowd.

Final Thoughts: Let’s be honest — the CAP roster is not quite on the same level as say, the Game Changer Wrestling roster or the Wrestling Open roster. Just a handful of guys here have made their way up to the Wrestling Open roster. The main event was fun, and the crowd got to see Max Caster, MJF, Brian Myers, as well as Chris Chetti’s first mach in a decade. I’m glad they got the audio issues fixed. I didn’t dislike anything here, but I am acknowledging we had several matches where an experienced wrestler walked a much newer wrestler through the steps to have a watchable match.