WWE Raw in Edmonton (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Naomichi Marufuji, Asuka, Damian Priest, Buddy Matthews, Ortiz, Jimmy Garvin, Stephanie McMahon, Shane Thorne, Sonya Deville, Marianna Komlos, Bison Smith

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place. The show includes Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Edmonton, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Philadelphia, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Winnipeg. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Naomichi Marufuji is 44 today.

-Asuka (Kanako Urai) is 41 today.

-Damian Priest (Luis Martinez) is 40 today.

-Buddy Matthews (Matthew Adams) is 34 today.

Ortiz (Miguel Molina) is 31 today.

-The late Marianna Komlos died at age 35 on September 26, 2004 after a battle with breast cancer. She worked as “Mrs. Cleavage” in the Beaver Cleavage skits WWE.

-Jimmy Garvin (James Williams) turned 70 on Sunday.

-WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon-Levesque turned 46 on Saturday.

-Shane Thorne (Shane Veryze) turned 37 on Saturday.

-Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) turned 29 on Saturday.

-The late Mark “Bison” Smith was born on September 24, 1973. He died on November 22, 2011 at age 38 due to heart complications.