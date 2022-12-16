WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears

-Gunther vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship

-Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-“Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a Triple Threat tag team match

Smackdown will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.