AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

-Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Kip Sabian, and Trent Seven

-Skye Blue vs. Britt Baker

-Wardlow in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).