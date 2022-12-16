Chris Jericho to star in “Dark Match” pro wrestling themed horror film

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star Chris Jericho will star in the pro wrestling themed horror film Dark Match. Deadline.com reports that premise of the movie is that a small-time wrestling company accepts “a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match.” The cast includes Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Michael Eklund, and Jonathan Cherry. The movie was written by Lowell Dean, who also serves as its director. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The Deadline story noted that filming recently wrapped in Edmonton. Between his AEW and Fozzy commitments, it’s crazy that Jericho found time to film the movie.