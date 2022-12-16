Undertaker taking his one-man show to Montreal

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce an Undertaker one-man show for Thursday, February 16 in Montreal, Quebec at L’Olympia.

STAMFORD, Conn., December 16, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Thursday, February 16 at L’Olympia in Montreal ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber®.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, December 20 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.ca. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place Saturday, February 18 from Bell Centre in Montreal. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.ca and the premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Powell’s POV: Taker’s one-man shows have performed well for the company. If you’re interested in attending the show, I would recommend getting your tickets ASAP.