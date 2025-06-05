TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, poll results, Mike Bucci, Kona Reeves

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Moose vs. Eric Young for the X Division Title. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show was pushed back due to Collision airing tonight. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available over the weekend, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 32 percent of the vote. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 30 percent of the vote. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I graded the show as a B- during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Bucci is 53. He wrestled as Nova and Simon Dean.

-Kona Reeves (Noah Pang-Potjes) is 34.

-Priscilla Kelly is 28. She worked as Gigi Dolin in NXT.