AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s live TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Dax Harwood vs. Rush

-Ruby Soho and Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander

-Miro vs. Daniel Garcia

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. Collision will air on TNT at 7CT/8ET and Rampage will follow at 9CT/10ET. Join me for my live review of both shows. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio review of Collision will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday night or Saturday morning.