AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s live TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Renee Paquette conducts sit-down interviews with MJF and Jay White

-Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live from Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. Rampage airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. It will be preceded this week by a live edition of AEW Collision at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy has the night off, so join me for my live review of Collision and Rampage.