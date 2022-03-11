WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE weekend (reports needed), NXT Level Up, NJPW Strong, Robbie Brookside, Gary Wolfe, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Jonny Fairplay

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena.

AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena. The show includes Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. Tony Nese.

NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET.

NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET.

-We are looking reports the WWE events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Jackson, Mississippi at Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday. No matches are listed on the venue’s website.

-WWE is in Columbus, Georgia at Columbus Civic Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Austin Theory in a four-way for the U.S. Championship, Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis to become No. 1 contenders to the Raw Tag Titles. NXT wrestlers Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa are also advertised.

-WWE is in Pensacola, Florida at Pensacola Bay Center on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Roman Reigns and The Usos are among the additional advertised wrestlers.

-WWE is in Savannah, Georgia at EnMarket Arena on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Austin Theory in a four-way for the U.S. Championship, Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis to become No. 1 contenders to the Raw Tag Titles. NXT wrestlers Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa are also advertised.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE Performance Center trainer Robbie Brookside (Robbie Brooks) is 56.

-“Pitbull” Gary Wolfe is 55.

-Jonny Fairplay is 48. In addition to co-hosting Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcasts, he also runs his own reality television show podcast network at RealityNSFW.com. Normally, I would write something mean about Fairplay for his birthday, but this year I’m going to lull him into a false sense of security.

-Katsuhiko Nakajima is 34.