William Regal apologizes for going over his scheduled time during his AEW Dynamite debut

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

William Regal issued a public apology for going over on his scheduled time during his promo segment on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. “This is a Professional note from me as I have no other form of [social media] and would rather my new colleagues see this as I don’t like gossip,” Regal wrote on Twitter. “I’m am very sorry to everyone effected [sic] by my time issues last night. I apologized to everyone personally effected [sic]. I should be showing people by example and being a Pro and hitting my times.”

Powell’s POV: Another example of being a pro is apologizing for a mistake. Kudos to Regal for reminding us all how that is done.

This is a Professional note from me as I have no other form of SM and would rather my new colleagues see this as I don’t like gossip. I’m am very sorry to everyone effected by my time issues last night. I apologized to everyone personally effected..1/2 — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 10, 2022