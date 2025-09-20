AEW All Out results: Powell’s live review of Hangman Page vs. TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship, FTR vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW All Out

Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Aired live September 20, 2025, on pay-per-view

AEW All Out “Tailgate Brawl” pre-show results: Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry in 5:20, Daniel Garcia defeated Katsuyori Shibata in 14:50, Hologram, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly beat “The Frat House” Cole Karter, Griff Garrison, and Preston Vance in 3:20, and Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata defeated Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in a Tornado Tailgate Brawl in 11:30…

An All Out video package opened the show… Excalibur checked in on commentary and said he was accompanied by Tony Schiavone, but he had an empty seat at the broadcast table. Bryan Danielson made his entrance

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage arriving at the building. Copeland admired the Maple Leafs’ photos on the wall and said Wendel Clark was his favorite player. They bumped into Clark. Copeland was excited that Clark said he could call him Sparky. They also ran into Bubbles (Mike Smith) from Trailer Park Boys, as well as his Green Bastard pro wrestling persona. Christian cracked a one-liner about Bubbles’ mother…

Entrances for the opening match took place. The fans sang Copeland’s entrance theme after it stopped playing…

1. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (w/Stokely Hathaway). Harwood had his broken nose taped. The crowd chanted “No Ho’s” at Hathaway.