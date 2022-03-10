AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the Revolution fallout show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 945,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 966,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.40 rating, up from last week’s 0.35 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.45 rating on USA Network. I’m sure there are some folks wondering if AEW would have benefitted from teasing the surprise of Jeff Hardy’s debut. Personally, I think they’ve gone overboard with the surprise teases. While there are definitely times when it makes sense to tease a surprise or a big announcement, I also feel that having more unadvertised surprises can create the feeling that anything can happen, which makes each episode feel more must see rather than just the shows where they hype the surprises in advance.