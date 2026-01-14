Powerhouse Hobbs reportedly expected to leave AEW for WWE

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Powerhouse Hobbs (William Hobson) may have finished up with AEW on Wednesday. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that Hobbs’s contract was set to expire on Thursday morning at midnight, and he is expected to sign with WWE. Read more at Fightful.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s no secret that WWE has been high on Hobbs. Although he’s held the TNT Title and the AEW Trios Titles during his run with the company, I never felt like he received enough character development beyond the early Book of Hobbs vignettes. Hobbs, who debuted in 2009, will turn 35 later this month. If he signs with WWE, his final AEW match was taped on Wednesday and will air on Saturday’s AEW Collision. If he makes the jump, it will be interesting to see if he goes to NXT or the main roster. If he starts in NXT soon, he could be an entrant in the tournament for the vacant NXT Championship.

