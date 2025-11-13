AEW Full Gear lineup: The updated card for next weekend’s pay-per-view card

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 22, in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center.
-Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship
-Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship
-“Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship (Briscoe must join the Don Callis Family if he loses)
-A Casino Gauntlet match to become the first AEW National Champion
-Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Josh Alexander in a trios match for…
Powell’s POV: The AEW World Championship became a steel cage match following an angle on Dynamite. Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall vs. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero is expected to be a pre-show match. WrestleTix reported on Wednesday that the venue is set up for 8,928, and 7,763 have been distributed. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for my live review for the pre-show or the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
AEW Presents Full Gear
Sat • Nov 22, 2025 • 7:00 PM
Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
Available Tickets: 1,165
Current Setup: 8,928
Tickets Distributed: 7,763
+388 since the last update (7 days ago)
Days until show: 10
Total # of seats on map: 16,436
⏮ 11/23/2024: Full… pic.twitter.com/QfgtCIJdAz
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 12, 2025
