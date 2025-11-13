MLW Battle Riot sets the date and location for Battle Riot VIII

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Thursday to announce the date and location for Battle Riot VIII.

After six years away, Major League Wrestling (MLW) is set to make its long-awaited return to the Orlando metro area with its biggest event of the year, Battle RIOT VIII, presented by Danny McBride’s Don Gato Tequila, taking place Thursday, January 29 at the Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 10:00 a.m. ET at MLWLive.com and Ticketmaster. In celebration of the fans who helped relaunch MLW in Orlando in 2017, this special Fan Appreciation Night will feature tickets starting at just $10.

The Battle RIOT is MLW’s most anticipated event of the year. A one-night spectacular featuring the Battle RIOT Match, where 40 of the toughest competitors in the sport clash in a hybrid rumble-meets-street-fight showdown. Eliminations occur by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, with the last man standing earning a guaranteed title shot anytime, anywhere.

The evening will also feature a special appearance by Don Gato, as MLW and Don Gato Tequila continue their groundbreaking partnership connecting wrestling, culture, and celebration.

Powell’s POV: The original version of MLW concluded in 2004. The promotion returned in 2017 with the One Shot event headlined by Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland in Orlando’s Gilt Nightclub in October 2017. The promotion ran several shows in Orlando before holding events in other markets, starting with the original Battle Riot, which was held in July 2018 in Queens, New York. While they are technically not holding Battle Riot VIII in Orlando, the host city of Kissimmee is just 22 miles away.

