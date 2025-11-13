Reality of Wrestling “Glory” TV results (Episode 17): Vetter’s review of Cappuccino Jones vs. Richard Holliday for the WWE ID Title, AJ Francis vs. Buck Gator

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Glory” (Episode 17)

Taped November 8, 2025, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed November 17, 2025, on the YouTube.com

Like the other episodes I’ve reviewed, the lighting over the ring is really good, while the crowd of 400-500 is in the shadows.

* AJ Francis, Josiah Jean and Tiana Sway came to the ring, and AJ has his Glory title belt over his shoulder. He had balloons to celebrate his 200th day as champion! He said he’s the longest-reigning Glory champion of all time. Jean held up a record of AJ’s latest music. Francis said he’s making an open challenge! Buck Gator has accepted!

1. AJ Francis (w/Josiah Jean, Tiana Sway) vs. Buck Gator for the ROW Glory Title. My first time seeing Gator; he is tall, white, and wore a black top hat and a “Gator Theft Auto” T-shirt. The commentators said this is Buck’s debut on the main show, but they indicated he’s been on some student showcase events. He tried some punches. He couldn’t budge Francis on some shoulder block attempts. Gator hit a chop block to the knee and a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:30. Tiana hopped on the apron and distracted the ref. Buck slammed AJ, but the ref was out of place. Jean punched Gator, then AJ hit a spear and a “Down Payment” chokeslam for the pin.

AJ Francis defeated Buck Gator to retain the ROW Glory Title at 3:14.

* Gino Medina ran to the ring and brawled with AJ, and Gino posed with the title belt before he tossed it back to Francis.

* Taylor interviewed Alex Gracia backstage. She told the other women to stay out of her way. She’s an “angel with an attitude,” and she said the title is getting a pink dream makeover.

* Outside, Clay Roberts sat on a park bench, and he spoke about dedicating his whole life to pro wrestling. However, he suddenly doesn’t recognize it. He said all of a sudden, it’s all about “NIL” and “ID.” He warned people not to overlook him.

2. Gigi Rey vs. Alex Gracia vs. Rache Chanel for the ROW Women’s Title. Gracia was pushed to the floor at the bell, and the other two fought. The challengers clotheslined Rey to the floor, then those two traded armdrags. Gigi got back in and was promptly thrown right back to the floor. Gracia hit a back suplex on Chanel for a nearfall at 2:00. Alex hit a running boot in the corner for a nearfall, and she barked at the ref. Gigi entered and was again tossed right back to the floor! Gigi got back in and traded forearm strikes with Gracia, then she dropped Alex with Snake Eyes in the corner.

Gracia pulled Gigi to the mat by her hair and got a nearfall, but Chanel made the save. Gracia hit a headscissors takedown on Chanel, then a somersault off the apron onto Gigi on the floor at 5:00. Gracia hit a Lungblower on Chanel for a nearfall. Gigi got in and hit some clotheslines on each, then a spinning heel kick on Rache. Gigi hit a Jackhammer on Gracia for a nearfall, but Rache made the save. Gigi hit a butterfly suplex on Chanel. Gigi got tied in the Tree of Woe, and Rache kicked her in the stomach. Gigi hit a Spider German Suplex that sent both opponents to the mat, and that popped the crowd. She then hit a top-rope Phoenix Splash (corkscrew press) on Chanel for the pin. I enjoyed that.

Gigi Rey defeated Alex Gracia and Rache Chanel to retain the ROW Women’s Title at 8:24.

3. Clay Roberts vs. Eli Knight. Some awkward editing here as the commentators twice said this match was “kicking off” this episode of Glory. Eli just signed his WWE ID contract, and he was a no-brainer choice to get that honor. Roberts is white, short, and bald, and reminds me a bit of former NXT wrestler Oney Lorcan. Eli got a rollup just seconds in. Clay knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Eli hit an arm drag and targeted the left arm. He hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00.

Clay hit a back-body drop; Eli sold that he had tweaked his knee upon landing. Clay saw it and targeted it. They fought onto the ring apron, and Clay dropped him knee-first on the apron at 3:30 and was booed. He stomped on Knight on the floor and hit some chops. They got back in the ring, and Clay stomped on him as Eli continued to sell the knee injury. Eli fired up and hit some punches. Clay hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 5:00, and he applied a modified Figure Four; they traded punches while their legs were tied together.

Clay hit some chops. Eli hit some clotheslines and a twisting enzuigiri for a believable nearfall at 6:30. Eli hit a plancha to the floor. Eli went for a frog splash, but Clay got his knees up to block it, and Clay got a rollup for a nearfall. He hit another basement dropkick on the knee, and he went for a Texas Cloverleaf, but Eli fought free. Eli flipped Roberts into the corner, then he hit his impressive top-rope moonsault for the pin. Yeah, that topped my expectations. Eli is really good.

Eli Knights defeated Clay Roberts at 8:51.

* Backstage, Taylor interviewed Sam Holloway and they talked about his match later. I’ll reiterate that Sam is about 6’8″ and he just towers over her by maybe 15-16 inches.

4. Sam Holloway vs. Ayden Cristiano. ROW doesn’t use on-screen graphics, but I found the correct spelling of Ayden’s name. He’s fairly thick, and he wore an Aces & Eights-style black vest to the ring. They locked up, and the size difference is really vast. He knocked Ayden down with a shoulder tackle. The commentators talked about how Sam towered over Taylor in that backstage segment. Sam hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 2:30, and he kept Ayden grounded.

Ayden hit an enzuigiri. Ayden clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor at 5:30. Ayden hit an Asai Moonsault that popped the crowd; he’s not a tiny man! He pushed Sam back into the ring and hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Sam hit a double-underhook suplex into the corner, then a massive Choke Bomb for the pin. Decent match. Sam really needs to get into the mix on WWE Evolve; he just stands out with his Matt Morgan-size frame.

Sam Holloway defeated Ayden Cristiano at 7:10.

* Edge Stone came to ringside, holding his ROW Legends Title. He sat down and joined the commentary team. (You think he’ll get involved in the main event?)

5. Cappuccino Jones vs. Richard Holliday for the WWE ID Title. Holliday hit an early shoulder tackle to drop Jones. Cap hit a dropkick. The commentators talked about Edge Stone having an upcoming title shot. Cap hit a headscissors takedown and a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Holliday snapped Jones’ neck across the top rope at 2:00 and took control. He stomped on Jones’ leg and kept him grounded. Holliday hit a running back elbow for a nearfall at 4:00.

Jones fired up and hit some clotheslines and a half-nelson suplex, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. (Mocchiato Driver I believe!) He went for a frog splash but landed on his feet. Holliday hit a stunner for a nearfall at 6:00. Holliday hit a powerbomb for a believable nearfall, and he was shocked he didn’t win there. Holliday got him on his shoulders, but Cap escaped and got a rollup for a nearfall, then the Decaffinator (swinging neckbreaker) for a nearfall. Jones hit the Froggy Brew (top-rope elbow drop) for the pin. WOW, Stone never did get involved! Good match.

Cappuccino Jones defeated Richard Holliday to retain the WWE ID Title at 8:59.

Final Thoughts: A decent episode. Nothing must-see here, but that was a pretty good main event, and as I noted, I fully expected cheating to ruin the match, so I’m pleasantly surprised that Edge Stone never got out of his chair. The women put together a nice little match that filled the time nicely. Holloway needs to get on WWE TV. Francis continues to be better than people give him credit for; that was a decent debut match he and Gator had. The episode clocked in at just over an hour.