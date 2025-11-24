BST Wrestling “United By One: Together We Stand” results: Vetter’s review of Vita VonStarr vs. B3cca in a street fight for the BST Monarch Title, Ryan Clancy vs. Sammy Diaz vs. Angelo Carter vs. Steven Stetson for the IWTV Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Blood Sweat Tears Wrestling “United By One: Together We Stand”

November 15, 2025, in Hamden, Connecticut, at Devonshire Hall

Available via IndependentWrestling.TV

This was uploaded to IWTV this week. This is a plain, gray room with a high ceiling. It’s a rather small space, and the crowd was maybe 150. No new faces in the lineup; everyone here is a regular. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander joined commentary, and he’s apparently injured; I wasn’t aware of that.

1. Andy Brown and Ichiban vs. Erik Chacha and Devious Cass. Ichiban and Chacha opened. Brown locked up with teenage star Cass. Ichiban and Brown argued and weren’t on the same page, and they got shoved into each other. Ichiban kicked Chacha in the face, then an enzuigiri. Cass hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Ichiban at 4:30. Brown tagged in and hit a German Suplex, then a spinebuster on Chacha, and he slammed Cass onto Chacha, then he hit a senton onto both for a nearfall. Ichiban was flipped to the floor onto some guys.

Cass hit a flip dive to the floor onto his two opponents at 7:00. In the ring, Cass hit a heel hook kick to Brown’s face, then a Dragon Suplex, then a fadeaway stunner for a nearfall, but Ichiban made the save. Brown and Cass got up and traded forearm strikes. Ichiban nailed his leaping Flatliner on Chacha. Brown hit a Go To Sleep on Cass. They hit stereo front-and-back strikes on Cass for the pin. A solid opener; Cass looks great for being just 18.

Andy Brown and Ichiban defeated Erik Chacha and Devious Cass at 9:10.

2. Jazmyne Hao vs. Airica Demia vs. Ashley Vox vs. Sammi Chaos. I’ll reiterate that Sammi is on par with Nia Jax in size and build, so she’s bigger than the other three here. Demia is the 20-year-old green-haired second-generation wrestler I routinely compare to Billie Starkz. Hao is comparable to Trish Adora; she appears to be taller than average. Vox probably has more matches under her belt than the other three combined, but she’s also the shortest at 5’3″. All four fought at the bell. Hao and Demia traded rollups while the other two were down on the floor. Sammi slammed Vox onto the ring apron at 2:00. Sammi got in the ring and easily threw Demia to the mat, then she hit some chops on Hao and Airica.

Vox jumped on Sammi’s back and applied a sleeper, but Sammi ran backwards into the corner to escape at 4:00. A commentator called Sammi “a force of nature.” Sammi scooped up Vox and hit a sit-out piledriver onto Hao’s chest! Ouch! Demia hit a diving forearm strike on Vox. Hao hit an Air Raid Crash on Demia. Sammi hit a rolling cannonball on Hao at 6:00 and a splash in the corner on Demia. Hao hit an Athena-style flying stunner on Sammi. Demia hit a German Suplex on Hao. Vox hit a running knee on Demia; Hao hit a spear on Vox for a nearfall. However, Sammi threw Hao to the floor and stole the pin on Vox. That was non-stop action.

Sammi Chaos defeated Jazmyn Hao, Ashley Vox, and Airica Demia at 7:18.

3. Isaiah Wolf and Tyree Taylor vs. Griffin McCoy and Vinny Talotta for the WAW Tag Team Titles. I haven’t seen Talotta team with McCoy before; he’s usually with ‘Magic’ Mike Walker. (I will again point out that both McCoy and Talotta recently competed on a European tour). I saw Wolf for the first time at a BST show last month, but he impressed me. Griffin and Wolf opened; the crowd taunted Griffin to shave his mustache, so the commentators talked about his facial hair choices. Wolf dropped him with a blow, so Griffin stalled on the floor. In the ring, Tyree hit some punches to Vinny’s gut and a spear into the corner.

Talotta slammed Wolf to the mat and kept him grounded. Griffin tagged in at 4:00 and poked Wolf in the eyes and kicked him in the face. Tyree was yanked off the apron, so Wolf couldn’t tag out. Griffin hit a Cody-style Disaster Kick for a nearfall at 6:00. Tyree finally got a hot tag, and he hit some shoulder tackles on the heels, then a spear into the corner onto both guys. He hit an enzuigiri on Talotta and a running Facewash kick for a nearfall at 8:00. McCoy accidentally kicked Talotta! Tyree slammed Vinny to the mat and got a nearfall. Vinny hit a Burning Hammer on Tyree! McCoy hit a top-rope doublestomp for a nearfall. Wolf hit a running knee on Talotta, then they hit a team Styles Clash move to pin Vinny. Decent tag match.

Isaiah Wolf and Tyree Taylor defeated Griffin McCoy and Vinny Talotta to retain the WAW Tag Team Titles at 11:21.

4. Dustin Waller vs. Conan Lycan for the BST Territory Title. Again, Lycan reminds me of Brian Cage for his mix of raw strength and agility. They are both babyfaces here, so they shook hands before locking up. Waller tried a shoulder block, but it didn’t budge Lycan. Lycan dropped him with a chop. They traded some faster reversals and had a standoff at 2:30, and Lycan rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Lycan slammed Dustin stomach-first to the mat. He hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall that popped the crowd (people aren’t expecting that from a guy of that muscle mass!)

Waller rolled to the floor; Lycan set up for a dive, but Dustin cut him off with a kick, then Dustin hit a springboard press for a nearfall. He hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 5:00. Lycan hit a hard uranage out of the corner, and he was back in charge, but he missed a second-rope moonsault. Waller hit a buzzsaw kick; he missed a moonsault but landed on his feet. Lycan hit a Black Hole Slam that sent Waller to the floor at 7:00. They brawled at ringside, and Lycan slammed Dustin back-first on the apron. In the ring, Dustin hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall.

They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Dustin hit a Frankensteiner, then a plancha to the floor at 10:00. In the ring, he went for a Lethal Injection, but Conan caught him and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Nice! They got up and traded forearm strikes. Dustin hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, and they were both down at 12:00. Waller went to the top rope, but Conan cut him off. Conan hit a Buckle Bomb and an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker off his shoulders for a believable nearfall at 13:30! Lycan set up for a powerbomb, but Dustin flipped him into the corner! Waller hit a Lethal Injection and a Mamba Splash for the pin! Easily the best match so far.

Dustin Waller defeated Conan Lycan at 14:35.

5. “The Monarchy” King BMT and Queen Ariel vs. Mercedes Martinez and Cece. Cece is the GM; she’s young and possibly still a teen. I’m fairly certain I haven’t seen her wrestle before. Always good to see the ageless Martinez in the ring. Cece tackled Ariel and repeatedly punched her. Mercedes dropped BMT with a superkick. She hit another hard chop that dropped BMT. BMT choked Mercedes in the corner, and the Monarchy worked over Martinez. Mercedes hit a snap suplex and a butterfly suplex on Ariel for a nearfall. Ariel hit a German Suplex on Mercedes. Cece hit a tornado DDT on Ariel at 7:30. BMT kicked Cece and was booed. Cece hit a satellite DDT. She hit a Canadian Destroyer and pinned BMT. Passable; the crowd loved this.

Mercedes Martinez and Cece defeated King BMT and Queen Ariel at 9:27.

6. Richard Holliday vs. Vaughn Vertigo. The crowd chanted for Holliday to shave off his mustache. We had the bell, and Richard is visibly taller and thicker. They finally locked up at 1:30 and traded basic standing switches. Vertigo hit a plancha, but Holliday caught him and rammed him back-first into the ring post. He slammed Vaughn’s back against the ring frame and shoved him into the ring. Holliday applied a top hammerlock and kept Vaughn grounded. Vaughn finally hit an enzuigiri at 8:00, then a spinning leg lariat and a standing moonsault for a nearfall.

The ref got bumped. Vaught crashed shoulder-first into the corner. Holliday hit his low-blow uppercut and got a nearfall; he was shocked he didn’t win there. Vaughn got an inside cradle for a nearfall, and some more rollups. He dropped Holliday’s face over his knee for a nearfall at 12:00. Vaughn hit a Swanton Bomb as Holliday was bent over, then a superkick. Holliday got a rollup with a handful of tights for the cheap pin. Decent.

Richard Holliday defeated Vaughn Vertigo at 12:58.

7. Sidney Akeem vs. Landon Hale. This one caught my eye. Hale no longer lives in the Northeast, so it is interesting to see him here. This is a first-time-ever matchup. Standing switches to open. They traded rollups while in a knuckle lock; Akeem missed a spin kick, and we had a standoff at 1:30. Landon hit a dropkick, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Akeem hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 4:00. Hale hit a sideslam for a nearfall. Hale hit a running kick to the spine and got a nearfall at 7:00. Hale hit a backbreaker over his knee.

Akeem hit a step-up mule kick and a sideslam for a nearfall. Hale hit a Lethal Injection and a slam, but he missed a second-rope moonsault. Akeem hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 9:30. It appears Sidney was going for a Poison Rana, but Hale turned it into an Electric Chair drop. Hale hit a spin kick, and they were both down. Hale hit a running knee to the chest and a springboard 450 Splash for a nearfall at 11:30. Sidney hit his twisting crossbody block. He went for the Final Act, but Hale caught him with a Lungblower! Hale hit a modified Death Valley Driver for the pin. I’ll call that an upset! A very good back-and-forth match. They hugged afterwards.

Landon Hale defeated Sidney Akeem at 12:30.

8. Ryan Clancy vs. Sammy Diaz vs. Angelo Carter vs. Steven Stetson in a four-way for the IWTV World Title. With the belt on the line, it guarantees the outcome of this match. Steven walked over to each man at the bell and shoved their shoulders. Angelo and Sammy hit stereo superkicks to drop Stetson. Sammy hit some chops on Angelo. Angelo dropped Clancy with some shoulder tackles. Clancy hit a standing neckbreaker on Carter for a nearfall at 3:30. Carter hit a Lungblower move to Sammy’s jaw. Stetson stomped on Sammy and Clancy.

Stetson and Carter — the heels — were briefly working together, until Steven clocked Carter with a clothesline at 5:30. Stetson stomped on Clancy and kept Ryan grounded. Sammy hit a brainbuster at 8:00. They did a Tower of Doom spot, and Sammy hit a frog splash, and all four were down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Clancy hit a clothesline on Sammy, then a double-underhook suplex on Stetson, then a DDT on Angelo! Sammy hit a powerslam on Clancy, then a moonsault for a nearfall. Sammy hit a springboard stunner on Stetson at 10:30.

Sammy hit a huracanrana that sent Carter to the floor. He hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor on two guys. In the ring, Sammy hit a Frankensteiner on Clancy, then a frog splash for a nearfall. Carter hit a running knee to Sammy’s chest, then a second-rope flying stunner on Sammy for a nearfall at 13:00. Stetson hit a standing powerbomb on Diaz, then a brainbuster on Carter. Stetson dropped Clancy throat-first on the top rope. However, Clancy hit his Picture Perfect Dropkick to pin Stetson. Good action, but as I noted…. the winner was never in doubt.

Ryan Clancy defeated Steven Stetson, Sammy Diaz, and Angelo Carter in a four-way to retain the IWTV Title at 14:15.

9. Vita VonStarr vs. B3cca in a street fight for the BST Monarch Title. The crowd taunted Vita with a “new champ!” chant. They immediately traded punches at the bell, and they went to the floor and fought to the back. B3cca wore a full-body leotard; I haven’t seen that look before. They looped the room and traded blows. Vita shoved her into a bar. B3cca got on the bar and hit a crossbody block onto Vita on the floor. They returned to ringside, and B3cca pushed her face-first into the ring post at 3:30. They got in the ring, and B3cca hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. B3cca hit a snap suplex for a nearfall.

B3cca went for a dive through the ropes, but Vita hit her in the head with a chair, and Vita got a nearfall at 6:00. Vita hit a loud chop and kept B3cca grounded. She applied a leg lock around the throat as they fought in the ropes and stayed in charge. She hit a cartwheel elbow drop for a nearfall. B3cca hit a missile dropkick, pushing a chair into Vita’s head, and they were both down at 10:30. B3cca cracked a chair across Vita’s spine. She hit an X-Factor onto a folded chair for a nearfall. They both did the splits and traded slaps and chops at 13:30! Vita charged at B3cca but crashed into a door in the corner, and the door cracked but didn’t really break.

B3cca hit a Death Valley Driver through the door but only got a nearfall, and they were both down at 15:30. They again fought to the floor and brawled at ringside. Vita set up a door bridge. B3cca put her on it. However, Sammi Chaos came out. Jazmyne Hao struck Sammi with a chair, and those two fought to the back. Meanwhile, Vita hit a DDT on the ring apron. B3cca went for a senton, but Vita moved, and B3cca crashed through the door bridge at 21:30! Vita hit a faceplant on the ring apron, rolled B3cca into the ring, and got a believable nearfall. Vita hit a clothesline for a nearfall. B3cca hit a Lungblower to the chest and put Vita on a door bridge in the ring. She hit a top-rope elbow drop as they crashed through the door bridge and got the pin! New champion!

B3cca defeated Vita VonStarr to win the BST Women’s Title at 24:02.

Final Thoughts: Some really good action, and I think there would be a lot of different opinions on what was the best match. I’ll narrowly go with Lycan-Waller ahead of the Clancy four-way for best match. Hale-Akeem was really good for third. A decent brawl for the main event earns honorable mention. While I don’t think they needed to go 24 minutes, it didn’t really drag, either.

Outside of Cece, no new faces. Sammi has size, but she’s still pretty green. While I’ve never been a fan of the Monarchy, they did their part in getting tossed around by Cece and Mercedes. Overall, a pretty decent show.