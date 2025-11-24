ESPN touts Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series coverage, including WWE appearances

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

ESPN issued the following press release on Monday regarding the WWE Survivor Series event.

Survivor Series: WarGames will exclusively stream in the U.S. on the ESPN App this Saturday, November 29, from Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. – home of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres. The Premium Live Event starts at 7 p.m. ET with the pre-event show beginning at 5 p.m. The post-event show will immediately follow Survivor Series: WarGames.

All WWE Premium Live Events, along with the pre-event and post-event shows, are available to all fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan, which can be accessed as part of select MVPD subscriptions or directly through the ESPN App. Subscribers to ESPN’s Unlimited plan also have the option of watching WWE PLEs on Disney+.

Survivor Series: WarGames will feature the biggest Men’s WarGames match ever as WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will participate.

In addition, 17-time WWE Champion and current Intercontinental Champion John Cena will appear in the final WWE Premium Live Event match of his legendary career.

The most star-studded Women’s WarGames match ever will also take center stage on November 29, featuring Becky Lynch, AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Iyo Sky.

Men’s WarGames Match

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso

vs.

Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed

Women’s WarGames Match

AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Iyo Sky

vs.

Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, Kairi Sane

Intercontinental Championship Match

c. John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s World Championship Match

c. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella

ESPN’s extensive coverage of Survivor Series: WarGames includes WWE Superstar appearances across ESPN platforms the week of November 24. Paul Heyman and Nikki Bella will appear on ESPN studio programming from New York this Wednesday, November 26 with Bella on Get Up and Heyman on First Take. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will appear on Vibe Check, Friday, November 28, at 5 p.m. on Disney+.

Additionally, ESPN.com and ESPN Social will document the Premium Live Event with previews, reviews, behind-the-scenes footage, on-site content and real-time results. ESPN.com will unveil its Pro Wrestling 30 Under 30 feature on November 24. ESPN Social will present nostalgia-focused Survivor Series storytelling and Influencer integrations with content creators Kylie Meade, Gameroom Theater and streamer ConMan. ESPN commentators Peter Rosenberg and Arda Ocal will also contribute to ESPN’s comprehensive coverage of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Future WWE Premium Live Events:

WWE PLE Date Location Royal Rumble Sat, Jan. 31, 2026 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Elimination Chamber Sat, Feb. 28, 2026 Chicago, Ill. WrestleMania 42 Sat, Apr. 18 and Sun, Apr. 19, 2026 Las Vegas, Nev. SummerSlam Sat, Aug. 1 and Sun, Aug. 2, 2026 Minneapolis, Minn. Money in the Bank Sun, Sept. 6, 2026 New Orleans, La.

All WWE Premium Live Events are also available to watch on demand on the ESPN App to fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan.

