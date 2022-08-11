Vince Russo doesn’t believe Vince McMahon is truly retired, picks apart the angle that set up Ric Flair’s Last Match, looks back on Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Vince Russo

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

On Ric Flair’s Last Match: “This is why nobody takes the wrestling business seriously. This is exactly why. You got this Flair retirement angle. Yep. Okay. So the fact that Flair is retiring, and a 73 year old man is getting in the ring and it’s his swan song, and it’s an event, and it’s a celebration. No, that’s not enough, bro. We, we gotta, we gotta shoot an angle. Okay, bro. So we’re gonna shoot an angle. Jay Lethal trained him, and even wore Ric Flair socks, and Ric Flair was his idol, and him and Flair are goofing around during training and everything. There’s footage all over the internet, but then Lethal asks Flair if there’s a place on the card. And after training him and going through all that, Ric Flair tells Jay lethal, ‘You are an opening act, kid.’ Oh, okay. So now Ric Flair’s the heel, because this guy just trained him and this guy just wanted to be on the card. So now Ric Flair is the arrogant heel. 73 year old guy. Who’s retiring, is now a heel. So now here comes Jeff Jarrett, all dressed in white. Wife all dressed in white. Goes to help Ric Flair up. Ric Flair tells him F you and your dad. So now if I wasn’t sure before now, I really know Ric Flair’s the heel.”

Vince McMahon retirement: “Is he walking on the beach, kicking up sand. Is he playing bridge? Is he fishing? Give me a break. The man doesn’t know anything but the WWE, bro. That’s why, when I hear the words Vince McMahon and retirement, it makes me laugh. The only time I will believe Vince McMahon and retirement is when he’s doing time. Yes. OK. Now he’s retired, bro. Hunter’s not gonna be able to call him in a jail cell bro. Now he’s retired, but now it’s a joke, bro.”

Steve Austin’s ascension: “I was the king of swerves, but you know when you gotta give the people what they want. Yeah. Like, okay, you gotta put Austin over like that. That was one of those times. And you know, when, when, when it’s time to put somebody over, you gotta put ’em over. That’s what the people wanted. That’s what we gave them. That’s what we needed for the storyline.”

On Shawn Michaels’ injury: “I don’t remember, man. I don’t, I don’t remember how soon we found out about it or how early we knew the severity about it. I don’t know if everybody believed the severity about it. I, I don’t know. There was a lot politically going on at that time, bro, where Austin was starting to be the guy and Vince was starting to kind of kick Shawn to the curb. And Shawn did not like that. So all of a sudden the back injury became a big thing. And I, I mean, to this day, bro, I honestly couldn’t tell you, I couldn’t tell you how much Shawn was really hurt and how much he was just trying to make Vince’s life difficult for the way Vince was treating him at the time. I couldn’t.”

Other topics include Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Mankind, Kane, Vince McMahon, Ken Shamrock, The Rock, Jeff Jarrett, Honky Tonk Man, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Vader, and more.