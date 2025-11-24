WWE Raw results (11/24): Powell’s live review of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on the Survivor Series go-home show, The Last Time Is Now tourney matches with Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes, and Solo Sikoa vs. Penta

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,696)

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center

Streamed live November 24, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Raw opened with a video package that recapped Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns joining different Survivor Series teams… Joe Tessitore, who was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett, narrated backstage shots of Paul Heyman walking with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre, plus Penta, Carmelo Hayes, and Becky Lynch…

Roman Reigns made his entrance. Once in the ring, he finally told the fans to acknowledge him. The entrance theme of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes played, and then he headed to the ring, where he and Reigns stared at one another. Cody asked the OKC crowd what they wanted to talk about. Cody said Reigns is a man of his word. He said the last time Reigns gave him his word, it was for a match, whereas this is a war. Cody asked what’s in it for Reigns.

Reigns said he’d been in the war that Cody was just joining. Reigns said he doesn’t like Cody, who doesn’t like him, and they don’t know each other well. Roman said neither one of them plays around when it comes to their family. He said half the team is his family. He said he’s been invested in the Usos for a long time and would see that investment through. “Understood, then, all I can say is welcome to my team,” Cody said before offering a handshake that Reigns didn’t accept.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk made his entrance while Barrett touted the men’s WarGames match as the most star-studded in history. Once in the ring, Reigns looked at Reigns while asking, “Is it great to be alive on a Monday night in Oklahoma City, or what?” Punk looked at Reigns and then Rhodes, and said, “OKC, acknowledge us.”

Punk said he was happy that Cody had Roman’s word. Punk said he didn’t need Roman’s word because he saved his life last year in WarGames. Reigns said Punk ruined his life a few months later. Punk took issue with Cody calling it his team when he offered Reigns the handshake. Punk held up his title belt and told Cody that he can be the quarterback on Fridays, but he is the champion on Raw.

Roman said they might as well take them out and have the measuring contest. Reigns said he doesn’t like Cody or Punk, but he hates The Vision and Paul Heyman more than he hates them. “Since we’re being honest here, that title would look so much better on my shoulders,” Reigns said before leaving the ring. Punk asked if Reigns was talking to him or Cody. “That’s for you to figure out,” Reigns said with a laugh that was picked up over a camera mic…

Backstage, Paul Heyman said Drew McIntyre is still technically suspended. He said the only reason McIntyre was allowed in the arena was that he selected McIntyre for the advantage match. Heyman said that if McIntyre left the room and said boo to the wrong person, he could be kicked out of the building.

Logan Paul assumed that Brock Lesnar would team with McIntyre. Heyman told Logan that Lesnar was mad about what happened with Reigns last week. Heyman told Logan that Lesnar’s name shouldn’t come out of his mouth, so Logan was a wise ass while saying that Lesnar’s name wouldn’t come out of his mouth.

Heyman asked if Logan was serious. Logan said it was a joke, then assumed that Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed would team with McIntyre in the advantage match. Heyman indicated that Logan would team with McIntyre. An intense Logan told Heyman that it was a wise move…

Gunther made his entrance for his tournament match before a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I had to reboot my wifi shortly after the show started, and the only thing I missed was two entrances and Roman’s telling the crowd to acknowledge him. The exchange between the babyfaces was nicely done in terms of establishing some friction.

1. Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” quarterfinal match. Only the final seconds of Hayes’s entrance were televised. Gunther blasted Hayes with some chops heading into an early break. [C] Gunther put Hayes in a sleeper and pulled Hayes on top of him, but Hayes rolled over into a pin, which forced Gunther to release the hold.

Gunther regained offensive control before looking into the camera and questioning how Hayes had beaten. Barrett said Gunther was taking Hayes too lightly. Hayes caught Gunther in a sleeper, but Gunther backed into a corner to break the hold. Hayes superkicked Gunther and then went for a springboard move. Gunther caught Hayes and set him up for a powerbomb, but Hayes countered into a DDT. [C]