Dreamwave Wrestling “Trick or Treat” results: Vetter’s review of Donovan Dijak vs. Hartenbower in a Buried Alive Match, appearances by WWE legends

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Trick or Treat”

October 11, 2025, in Peru, Illinois, at Lou’s Lagrotto

Released on October 17, 2025, on IndependentWrestling.TV

This show did not air live; it was finally released on Friday morning. This is an outdoor show; they had one here in mid-summer, too. Luckily, it was a gorgeous early October day here in the Midwest. Perhaps 300 people were watching. No new faces in the lineup; everyone is a regular or familiar to me.

1. Stephen Wolf vs. Christian Rose. Wolf is based in Texas; he spent a lot of time this year competing in Europe. It’s clear the sun is already setting as they traded armbars in the opening minute. Rose hit a headscissors takedown, and Wolf rolled to the pavement. They brawled at ringside. They got back in the ring and traded chops. Wolf hit a chop block at 5:00 and he took control. Rose hit some hard chops to the back. Wolf hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 7:00.

Rose hit a powerslam and a grazing senton. Rose hit a springboard splash for a nearfall at 9:00. Wolf hit a stunner for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes and chops. Wolf hit a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall. Rose hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 11:00. Wolf got a rollup for a visual pin, but the ref was out of position. Wolf went for a crossbody block, but Rose caught him and hit a version of Go To Sleep for the pin. Good opener from two ring vets.

Christian Rose defeated Stephen Wolf at 12:12.

* Rose got on the mic and declared he gets a title shot at the Alternative Title at the next show on December 6.

2. B3cca’s Halloween Ball Gauntlet Extravaganza. We’ll see who is all in this; I have no idea. B3cca, of course, came to the ring and she was dressed like Taylor Swift; the heel commentator said Swift stole B3cca’s gimmick. She explained that wrestlers will come out in intervals, but the match cannot end until everyone has been in the ring. The winner will get a Dreamwave Title shot! Drawing No. 2 was Marcus Mathers (and that explains why he wasn’t at GCW!) so he locked up with B3cca and we’re underway. He grabbed at her hair, but it was a wig. (Her much darker hair was in a tight ponytail underneath that blonde wig.) Mathers repeatedly punched her in the corner.

B3cca did the splits and hit a straight punch to the groin. Shazza McKenzie entered at No. 3 at 3:00 and she hit a series of roundhouse kicks to Mathers’ chest, then a back suplex. Bushwhacker Luke was No. 4, pumping his arms as he walked around ringside, then he gingerly got into the ring. B3cca got on the mic and declared she didn’t want to let him in. “I didn’t realize you were an old geezer,” B3cca said. She ordered him out, so he went back to the floor and kept pumping his arms as he looped the ring, and he ‘taught’ Shazza how to walk that way. Jordan Kross (the scrawny kid who still has Mike Bailey’s haircut) was No. 5 at 7:30, and he battled Mathers with Kross hitting a Falcon Arrow.

Koko B. Ware was No. 6! Kross went to the floor and jawed at Koko. “What is wrong with you young generation?” Koko said on the mic. Koko told B3cca he’s about to get in the ring and spank her, and that popped the crowd. B3cca ordered him not to get in the ring, too. Some familiar music played… No. 7 was Megan Bayne! She hit a double clothesline on B3cca and Kross. She scooped them up and hit a fallaway slam-and-Samoan Drop on them. She grabbed Mathers and hit a German Suplex at 13:00, then a brainbuster. What power! Fallyn Grey, the dark angel character from Arizona, drew No. 8; she wore a red top from Pixar’s “The Incredibles.” She tried a sunset flip on Bayne but couldn’t budge her, so she hit a stunner instead. Grey choked Mathers in the ropes at 15:00.

Grey hit a Code Red on Mathers; I think she’s about 5’2″, and that’s really noticeable with her in the ring against men. Bobby Orlando, wearing a full-body goat costume, was No. 9. Orlando bounced a basketball off of Kross’ head, then a Blue Thunder Bomb. Laynie Luck was No. 10 at 17:30. Grey hit a Thesz Press on Laynie and brawled with her. Laynie hit a tornado DDT on Mathers. Aminah Belmont drew No. 11. She tried a headbutt to Bayne’s chest that Megan no-sold. Belmont hit an impressive Lungblower to Bayne’s back. Heel manager Zeke Zshe was No. 12! No, he introduced the masked Luther as No. 12. He’s wearing a mask, and he’s tall; I don’t think this is AEW’s Luther. Bayne stood across from him; if she’s 5’11”, then he’s 6’2″. They traded punches.

Bayne hit a chokeslam on Luther. Kross and B3cca again jumped back in the ring and beat up Bayne. Laynie hit a double stunner on Mathers and Orlando. Grey hit a Pedigree on Belmont. Mathers hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Laynie on the floor at 25:00. Bayne dove through the ropes on Mathers and Kross. Orlando dove over the ropes onto everyone. B3cca went to the top turnbuckle and hit a flip dive onto everyone. In the ring, Laynie hit a DVD on B3cca. Bayne hit a butterfly powerbomb for a nearfall on Kross, but B3ccca made the save. Mathers went to the top rope, but B3cca shook it and crotched him in the corner. B3cca then hit a top-rope 450 Splash to pin Kross! That was fun. (No, neither Koko B. Ware nor Bushwhacker Luke ever got in the match but they were ‘officially announced’ as entrants.)

B3cca won B3cca’s Halloween Ball Gauntlet Extravaganza at 27:32.

* The sun set during the course of that match, but they have several portable lights set up, and this is remarkably well-lit.

3. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. “The Hype” 12-Gauge Noonan and Hunter Holdcraft for the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles. Bang and Holdcraft opened. Bang hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. Noonan hit a top-rope crossbody block. Hunter hit some clotheslines on Matthews. Matthews hit a huracanrana on Hunter, then an enzuigiri. Bang tagged back in at 4:30 and hit some flying back elbows. Bang hit his axe kick to the back of Hunter’s neck. The Hype hit stereo German Suplexes; Bang and Matthews hit stereo German Suplexes. Suddenly, everyone was down at 7:00.

Noonan and Bang traded forearm strikes, and Noonan hit a headbutt. Hunter cut off an attempted Spears Tower. Hunter hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Hunter and Bang traded rollups. Matthews hit a Cave-In stomp to Hunter’s chest. Bang nailed the Spears Tower on Holdcraft, then he dove through the ropes onto Noonan, allowing Matthews to roll up Hunter for the pin. These four seem destined to dance for several years to come.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Hunter Holdcraft and 12-Gauge Noonan at 9:31 to retain the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles.

4. Rebecca J. Scott vs. Brittnie Brooks for the Uprising Alternative Title. Brooks was dressed like a cheerleader, and she let several girls (probably all ages 7-9) in the ring with her. Fun for them. A Ghostbusters truck pulled up to the ring, with RJS standing in the back, and of course, Ray Parker’s song was blasting. Two men in Ghostbusters costumes joined her to the ring. (I’ll reiterate that they had fun entrances like this at the summer show here, too.) We had a Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, too! The women pushed him out of the ring. We got underway with some standing switches, and Brittnie knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. RJS has appeared in AEW/ROH recently, and Brooks has been in TNA, too.

RJS hit a headscissors takedown at 2:00. Brooks dropped her snake-eyes in the corner. She hit a hard back elbow for a nearfall at 3:30. She hit a spear into the corner and a running knee in the corner, then a Northern Lights Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 6:30. RJS went for her sleeper hold, but Brittnie escaped. Brooks hit a DDT for a nearfall. RJS hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 8:00. RJS pushed her head-first into the corner, then she hit a second-rope superplex, and they were both down at 10:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Brooks hit the “It’s Brittnie Bitch” (Eye of the Hurricane) for a believable nearfall. RJS immediately applied a rear-naked choke on the mat, and Brooks tapped out. A strong women’s match. The heel commentator oozed praise for that one.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated Brittnie Brooks to retain the Uprising Women’s Title at 11:20.

5. Kody Lane vs. Santana Jackson for the Dreamwave Alternative Title. Using a Michael Jackson lookalike is gross and tone-deaf; why not have a Jared impersonator hand out Subway sandwiches to kids and a Bill Crosby impersonator hand out pudding pops while you’re at it? Kody attacked at the bell and hit some punches, then his senton for a nearfall at 1:00. If you’ve never seen Santana before, he certainly looks and dances a lot like Michael Jackson. He put one glove on and punched Kody with it.

Some music played at 4:00, and Jackson came out from under the ring with a wolf mask on as “Thriller!” played. (If you’ve seen one Santana match, you’ve seen them all.) He set up for the Moonwalk DDT, but Lane blocked it and ripped off the mask. Some more music played at 7:00, and out of the back came The Boogeyman! Lane hit a few blows on Santana but the match essentially had come to a stop as Boogeyman handed out candy to kids. Boogeyman ate some live worms, and he shared with a fan in the front row who ate some, too! Gross.

He finally got in the ring at 10:00 — yes, three full minutes of this. Kody attacked Boogeyman from behind and hit some punches, but Boogeyman no-sold everything. Boogeyman hit a splash into the corner and a chokeslam on Lane. Santana charged at him, but Boogeyman slammed him, too. Boogeyman tossed handfuls of worms into the crowd, then he put some in his mouth and dropped them into Kody’s mouth. However, Kody was draped across Santana and got the pin! Boogeyman made no effort to break this up. The crowd was amused and will certainly remember this, anyway…

Kody Lane defeated The Boogeyman and Santana Jackson at 12:33.

6. Maggie Lee vs. Gabby Forza vs. B3cca for the Dreamwave Women’s Title. This was supposed to be one-on-one, but B3cca cashed in the title shot she just earned earlier in the show! Maggie rolled to the parking lot at the bell, so B3cca and Gabby tied up; Gabby is the powerhouse, and she easily knocked B3cca to the mat. B3cca hit a snap suplex on Maggie at 2:30. Gabby hit a double suplex! She hit running clotheslines in opposite corners. Maggie hit a Mafia Kick on Forza for a nearfall at 6:00. They nailed a Tower of Doom spot from the corner, and they were all down. In an awesome spot, Gabby got both women across her shoulders, walked around the ring, then hit a double Samoan Drop.

She hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Maggie for a nearfall at 8:00, but B3cca made the save. B3cca and Gabby traded forearm strikes. B3cca hit a springboard stunner. Maggie hit a running knee to the side of B3cca’s head, then a Cradle Shock for a nearfall. Gabby hit a double clothesline. She tied B3cca in the Tree of Woe at 10:00, but she missed a spear and crashed into the corner. Maggie nailed a coast-to-coast dropkick on B3cca. Forza speared Maggie, and they were all down again. Maggie hit Gabby in the head with the title belt! B3cca hit a top-rope stomp on Maggie as Lee was in the ropes, and she scored the pin! New champion!!!

B3cca defeated Maggie Lee and Gabby Forza in a three-way to win the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 11:38.

7. Donovan Dijak vs. Hartenbower in a Buried Alive Match. Dijak came out first, and he threw chairs, kendo sticks, and garbage cans into the ring. Hartenbower brought a shovel to the ring. Dijak immediately hit a chairshot to the back, then another; he hasn’t even removed his long black jacket yet! They brawled to ringside. Dijak struck him with the kendo stick across the back as they brawled away from ringside; Dijak finally removed his jacket at 2:30 and hit some more kendo stick shots. (I will reiterate this is remarkably well lit; is it the quality of their cameras? Why does this look so much better than a Progress show in England?)

Dijak put a garbage can over Hartenbower’s head and kicked it at 5:00. The crowd is scurrying out of the way. Dijak tossed Hartenbower into a skeleton near the entrance. (The commentators clearly can’t see what is happening; they thought Hartenbower had been tossed into the guardrail.) They fought over by the dirt pile where a gravesite had already been dug. Hartenbower went for a spear, but Dijak cut him off. Dijak hit a low blow. He chokeslammed Dijak onto the dirt pile, then rolled him into the grave. Dijak grabbed the shovel and went to put some dirt on Hartenbower, but Hartenbower got up and blocked it. He speared Dijak, sending him flying into the grave. Hartenbower shoveled the dirt onto Dijak, and the ref called for the bell.

Hartenbower defeated Donovan Dijak in a Buried Alive Match at 11:19.

8. Connor Hopkins vs. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) for the Dreamwave Heavyweight Title. Channing was cashing in his briefcase he won to earn a title shot. I’ll reiterate that Hopkins has changed his look so he is a 2002-era CM Punk clone, shouting “it’s clobberin’ time!” as he headed to the ring. Channing hit a dropkick at the bell, and he hit a piledriver for a believable nearfall just 30 seconds into the match! Sidney punched Hopkins’ manager; the referee ejected both corner men. Basic brawling early on. Connor did a Vaquer-style “Devil’s Kiss” at 7:00.

Channing hit a flying clothesline and was fired up, but he was selling a limp. He hit a powerslam at 9:00, then a suplex, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. He hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 11:00. They traded rollups. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Channing accidentally clotheslined the ref! He set up for a piledriver, but Hopkins’ manager ran back to ringside and kicked Channing.

Hopkins hit a second-rope flying kick on Channing. A new ref ran in, but Sidney was right behind, and Sidney stopped the new ref from counting a pin. Hopkins hit a piledriver on Channing for a nearfall at 16:30. Hopkins was livid so he superkicked that ref! Sidney stopped Hopkins’ manager from cheating. Channing struck Hopkins with the title belt! A ref got back into the ring and made the three-count! New champion! A decent match; a bit bizarre to see Channing and Bakabella treated as babyfaces despite cheating (but the crowd hated Hopkins more!)

Channing Thomas defeated Connor Hopkins to win the Dreamwave Heavyweight Title at 18:20.

* Hopkins continued to attack Channing after the bell. Aminah Belmont ran into the ring and hit a low blow on Channing. Stephen Wolf ran in, apparently to make the save, but he attacked Bakabella.

Final Thoughts: A really entertaining show, and I know I wrote it a few times, but the quality of the production on an outdoor show really helped a lot, too. I’ll go with the Gabby-B3cca-Lee three-way ahead of Brooks-RJS for best match, as the women definitely stole the show again. The Bang & Matthews tag takes third. The Buried Alive brawl was a crowd-pleaser. The main event was fine but didn’t dazzle me, either. The gauntlet was really well laid out and the crowd loved the appearances of some wrestling legends.