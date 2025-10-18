What's happening...

AEW WrestleDream lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

October 18, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view that will be held tonight in St. Louis, Missouri, at Chaifetz Arena.

-Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship

-Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley in an I Quit match

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Jurassic Express” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus for $500,000

-Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla

-“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP vs. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in a tornado trios match

Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for live coverage starting with the one-hour Tailgate Brawl-themed pre-show that will be simulcast live at 6CT/7ET on TNT and HBO Max (see the main page for the Tailgate Brawl lineup). The pay-per-view card starts at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

