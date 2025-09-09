Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Tate Mayfairs vs. Man Like DeReiss for the TNT Title, A.J. Francis vs. Chandler Hopkins in a steel cage match for the ROW Glory Title, Carlito vs. Aaron Roberts

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just one or two matches from each show that interest me. The reality is, I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eight matches from across six different recent indy shows.

Memphis Wrestling, “Episode 237 – Carlito has a Problem” on September 6, 2025 (free on YouTube)

Memphis Wrestling releases its weekly episodes on both YouTube and on Triller+. I generally haven’t liked the episodes I’ve seen, except when they bring in a bigger name, although I do really like Tim Bosby, who is a regular here. This is a plain blue room, and the lights are on, and they usually draw 100-150. I watched the main event.

Carlito vs. Aaron Roberts (w/Justin Case). Roberts is the 400-pound kid who makes me think of a young One Man Gang. He was reportedly just released from his WWE ID contract. Roberts is a heel here, and Carlito got a nice babyface pop. They locked up, and Roberts easily shoved him to the mat. Carlito couldn’t budge him on a shoulder block, so he hit a dropkick that staggered the big man. Carlito low-bridged the top rope that sent Roberts to the floor at 1:30, and they brawled at ringside. The commentators said that “Carlito doesn’t age.”

Justin Case grabbed Carlito’s ankle, allowing Roberts to hit a big crossbody block for a nearfall. Carlito tried to lift Roberts, but Aaron fell on him for a nearfall at 3:00. Roberts missed a buttdrop to the chest, and Carlito hit a basement dropkick. Roberts missed a Vader Bomb at 5:00, and they were both down. Carlito tried some clotheslines, but they only staggered Roberts. Carlito finally hit a flying clothesline to knock Roberts down. Carlito hit a superkick. Roberts squished Carlito and the ref in the corner! Roberts hit a sideslam. Justin Case tossed Roberts an apple! Aaron chewed but accidentally spat it on Case! Carlito got a rollup for the pin!

Carlito defeated Aaron Roberts at 7:18.

CMLL, La Arena Coliseo de Guadalajara, August 26, 2025 (free on YouTube)

These shows have Spanish-only commentary. I opted to watch the 12-man tag main event. Lighting is good and this is a huge crowd; cagematch.net lists it at 5,000.

Okumura, TJP, Donovan Dijak, Dark Magic, Yutani, and Taiji Ishimori vs. Explosivo, Villano III Jr., Hijo Del Villano III, Dulce Gardenia, Atlantis Jr., and Ultimo Guerrero in an elimination match. UG and the blue-haired Yutani opened. Nearly everyone else stood on the floor, with just one teammate each on the apron. (I like this; when everyone is on the apron, it really blocks a lot of the action.) One of the masked Villanos locked up with Okumura at 1:30. Dark Magic, a Black man in USA-themed trunks, tagged in. TJP entered for the first time at 5:30 and wrestled a masked Villano. The flamboyant Dulce Gardenia traded offense with Taiji Ishimori. All 12 brawled on the floor at 7:30.

Things settled down, and blue-haired Yutani fought Atlantis Jr. Yutani hit a flip dive to the floor, and all 12 brawled again. In the ring, Ultimo Guerrero fought Okumura at 11:30. (All the offense so far has been pretty basic; it’s essentially a bunch of two-minute tie-ups. Yutani and a Villano locked up, with Yutani hitting a superkick. A Villano hit a sunset flip bomb out of the corner and pinned Yutani at 13:17. Dulce Gardenia hit a top-rope twisting splash on Dark Magic and tied him up on the mat, and Dark Magic tapped out at 14:31. Dijak got in — he really hadn’t been in the ring at all yet! — and he battled Ultimo Guerrero. Dijak hit a Mafia Kick.

The Villanos worked together to knock Dijak down and get a nearfall. One monkey flipped the other Villano into a cannonball in the corner on Dijak. Okumura hit a Tower of London neckbreaker on a Villano for a nearfall at 17:00. A Villano hit a split-legged moonsault move to pin Okumura at 17:38. Team Mexico is up 6-3! Explosivo, in red pants, hit a flip dive to the floor on Dijak. He hit a springboard Meteora on Dijak for a nearfall. Dijak hit a chokeslam and pinned Explosivo at 19:39. A Villano hit a powerbomb on TJP for a nearfall. TJP tied a Villano in an Octopus Stretch, and the Villano tapped out at 20:55.

Ishimori tied Gardenia in a Bone Lock, and he submitted at 22:08. Ultimo Guerrero slammed Ishimori and pinned him at 22:57. Dijak hit a top-rope Chokebomb and pinned the other Villano at 24:10. It was now just 2-on-2. Atlantis Jr. hit a flying shoulder tackle to drop Dijak. Donovan hit another chokebomb, but Atlantis Jr. kicked out! Atlantis Jr. hit a frogsplash to pin Dijak at 25:43! TJP is the final man on his team, and he got in the ring with Ultimo Guerrero, and he tied UG in a submission hold, but Guerrero reached the ropes. TJP re-applied it, and Guerrero tapped out at 26:58!

It’s now just TJP vs. Atlantis Jr. They took turns playing to the crowd before locking up. They traded open-hand slaps, and TJP unloaded some quick kicks and a superkick. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. TJP hit a tornado DDT, but he couldn’t hit the Mamba Splash. Atlantis Jr. hit a backbreaker over his knee. He tied up TJP in a submission hold on his back, and TJP tapped out. A highly entertaining, fast-paced match that didn’t feel as long as it was. No surprise that TJP, Ishimori, and Dijak were the final members of that team.

Atlantis Jr. (sole survivor) and Explosivo and Villano III Jr. and Hijo Del Villano III and Dulce Gardenia and Ultimo Guerrero defeated Okumura and TJP and Donovan Dijak and Dark Magic and Yutani and Taiji Ishimori at 29:31.

Reality of Wrestling “Summer of Champions,” on August 9, 2025, in Texas City, Texas (free on YouTube)

They always have good lighting here. This is an hour-long program that was released on Monday. The show opened with Richard Holliday winning a battle royal, and I barely recognized anyone else in that match. I opted to watch the main event.

A.J. Francis vs. Chandler Hopkins in a steel cage match for the ROW Glory Title. Cowboy character Hopkins has competed in AEW in the past; with how his hair and beard look today, he has a very similar look to Jay White! They brawled at the bell. Hopkins tried a moonsault, but Francis caught him and threw him head-first into the cage wall. He threw Chandler a second time into the cage at 1:30. Hopkins again leapt at Francis, but AJ caught him and hit a swinging uranage. Chandler went for a handspring-back move, but Francis hit a spear at 4:00.

Chandler hit a huracanrana that sent Francis into the cage wall, then he hit a leaping Flatliner. Chandler reached out of the cage and dragged in a red rope, and he threw it around Francis and kicked him a few times. Chandler hit a bulldog at 6:00, and the crowd was fired up and behind him. Francis hit a standing powerbomb. He started to climb the cage. Both men fought while standing on the top rope, between the turnbuckles; Chandler dropped underneath and powerbombed Francis to the mat, and they were both down at 8:00. Chandler hit a Shooting Star Press.

Chandler climbed the cage, but Quinn Wynters, a bald wrestler, climbed the cage and punched him! Chandler knocked Wynters off the cage and back down to the floor. Chandler stood on top of the cage and hit a Shooting Star Press onto Francis, rightfully earning a “Holy shit!” chant!! Chandler started to leave the cage, but Isiah John slammed the cage door on Chandler. Francis hit a chokeslam on Chandler, then he walked out the cage door to win the match. I hate the escape-the-cage rules; you shouldn’t win a match by showing you can run away from your opponent. That top-rope Shooting Star Press was dazzling.

AJ Francis defeated Chandler Hopkins in a steel cage match to retain the ROW Glory Title at 10:56.

TNT Extreme Wrestling, “Summer Explosion,” Liverpool, England, July 26, 2025 (Triller+).

This is a really small room, and the crowd might only be 100. The lighting is a bit dark, but I can see. Besides the two matches I watched, Luke Jacobs fought Emersyn Jayne in an intergender deathmatch. Other recognizable names on the show include Lana Austin and Session Moth Martina.

Michael Oku vs. Connor Mills. This match opened the show. Of course, Oku has several AEW/ROH appearances this year, and he’s one of the UK’s top stars. Mills has his hair cut almost bald, and he’s comparable to U.S. indy star Kevin Blackwood. Intense reversals on the mat to open. Mills applied an ankle lock at 2:30. Oku hit a huracanrana. Oku hit a moonsault to the floor and landed on his feet at 4:30. They got back in the ring and Oku applied a rear-naked choke. Mills hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Oku hit a missile dropkick on Mills’ left knee at 8:30. He hit a top-rope Lionsault for a nearfall.

Mills hit a Helluva Kick and a running powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:30. Mills hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest. Oku went for a frogsplash, but Mills got his knees up to block it. They got up and traded spin kicks to the thighs. Mills hit a clothesline. Oku hit a Poison Rana, but Mills popped up and hit another clothesline for a nearfall at 13:30. They got up and traded punches. Mills hit a clothesline while in the ring on Oku, who was on the apron, causing Michael to flip but still land on the apron.

Mills came off the ropes, but Oku caught him with a superkick. Oku hit a frogsplash. Mills again applied an ankle lock, but Oku escaped, and Michael applied a half crab at 16:30. Mills escaped and applied an ankle lock. Mills tied his legs around Oku’s neck as well, and Oku tapped out. That was a sharp match. They stood up, slapped each other in the face as a sign of respect, and shook hands.

Connor Mills defeated Michael Oku at 16:54.

Tate Mayfairs vs. Man Like DeReiss for the TNT World Title. This was the main event. I’ve compared Mayfairs’ look to Noam Dar, and he’s toured the U.S. a few times this year. DeReiss also competed in the U.S. in the past week in HOG in Philadelphia and for Wrestling Revolver in Des Moines, Iowa. Tate hit a running knee at the bell for a nearfall just seconds in. They brawled to the floor and traded chops against the guardrail. They got back into the ring and MLD hit some forearm strikes. Tate removed the laces from his boots, and he choked DeReiss with it at 5:00. He hit a suplex and was in charge. Dereiss hit a suplex, and they were both down at 7:30.

DeReiss hit a shotgun dropkick and an enzuigiri in the corner. Tate got a rollup with a handful of tights. They got up, and DeReiss unloaded some chops. Tate hit some Yes Kicks at 12:00. He mounted DeReiss and repeatedly punched him. DeReiss hit a spinning side slam and a top-rope 450 Splash, but Tate pulled the ref down, so MLD hit the ref, too! They got up and traded punches and forearm strikes. DeReiss hit a piledriver at 15:00; a new ref counted to two, but Tate got a foot on the ropes. DeReiss went for a Sharpshooter, but Tate kicked free, pushing MLD into the ref! Tate hit a low blow, then a suplex for a nearfall at 16:30.

An irate Tate stomped on the ref! He pulled out some brass knuckles that were hidden in a turnbuckle! DeReiss avoided being struck and hit his kip-up stunner. Leonardo Darwin, a wrestler I don’t know, got in the ring and put on a ref shirt! DeReiss applied a Sharpshooter, and Tate tapped out! DeReiss let go of the hold and turned around, but Darwin punched MLD! Darwin pushed a real ref into the ring. Tate hit a suplex and scored the tainted pin.

Tate Mayfairs defeated Man Like DeReiss to retain the TNT World Title at 18:45.

New Outlaws Wrestling “Dream Castle,” in Camping Las Des Pins, Quebec, on August 31, 2025, (IWTV)

Google Maps shows this city is a bit south of Montreal. I chose to watch a show mid-match between two guys I’m familiar with. This is a large lodge hall, and the crowd was perhaps 400. It’s a long and narrow room; this looks like a good venue to watch a concert.

Zak Patterson vs. Brayden Toons. Zak is a young kid with muscles on his muscles; think Brian Cage, but in his early 20s. He’s been a standout in a handful of U.S. shows. Brayden is from the deep south, and I’ve compared him to a young Kevin Steen, as he’s fairly agile for having a bit of a gut. Zak flexed to show off his impressive physique, and they took turns playing to the crowd before locking up. Of course, Zak attacked from behind, and we’re underway. Toons hit a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. They fought to the floor, where Zak whipped Toons into rows of chairs at 2:30.

They got back into the ring with Zak in charge, choking Toons in the ropes and giving the middle finger to the crowd. Toons hit a running neckbreaker at 6:30, and Zak rolled to the floor. So, Toons hit an Asai Moonsault and threw Patterson back into the ring. Toons hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Toons tied him in a Boston Crab in the corner, then hit a running Shooting Star Press, then an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall at 8:30. Zak hit a German Suplex, then a jumping knee to the back. Patterson hit an F5 slam for a nearfall.

Toons hit a clothesline. Zak hit a standing powerbomb. Toons hit a piledriver for a nerfall at 11:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Toons hit a superkick but missed an enzuigiri. Zak hit a snap German Suplex, so Toons hit one. Zak hit another hard knee strike to the back and a buckle bomb, then an End of Days-style swinging faceplant for the pin. Good action; these are two guys to keep your eye on.

Zak Patterson defeated Brayden Toons at 13:56.

Pro Wrestling Symphony “Hot Fuss” in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 3, 2025 (IWTV)

I’ve seen the first two PWS shows, and this is a nice venue. I opted to watch a women’s match that was set up at the prior show. (I noted above that Tate Mayfairs has been on a U.S. tour — he had a match on this card.)

Jazzy Yang vs. Lovely Miss Larkan. Yang is the daughter of Jimmy Yang; she has her hair in two long ponytails. I’ve seen Larkan a few times; she’s blonde and she’s crazy, muttering under her breath constantly. She stands out because she’s different and unpredictable. The bell rang, and Larkan screamed at Yang. Jazzy twisted the left arm, and Larkan shouted at her. Larkan applied a rear-naked choke, then hit a running neckbreaker at 2:00 and a senton for a nearfall. Larkan “stabbed her with an imaginary knife.” Jazzy applied a rear-naked choke, but Jazzy did a jaw-breaker to escape. Larkan hit a Thesz Press and some punches. She hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 7:00. Yang hit a Shining Wizard for the pin. Fun match.

Jazzy Yang defeated Lovely Miss Larkan at 7:41.

Freya the Slaya vs. Big Booty Judy in a falls-count-anywhere street fight. Again, Freya is around 6’0″ and she’s a regular in OVW. BBJ is a powerhouse; think ODB or Jordynne Grace. She’s still new, but is so strong she’s going to turn some heads. A chair and a garbage can were already in the ring before the bell. BBJ threw a jacket over Freya and repeatedly punched her. Freya grabbed the chair and jabbed it into Judy’s gut at 1:30. Judy hit a powerbomb and a dropkick. She splashed onto a chair over Freya’s stomach and got a nearfall.

Freya hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall, then a chairshot to the back for a nearfall. Judy blocked a chokeslam, and she hit a snap suplex. They fought on the floor. Freya grabbed a beer from a fan and took a drink; Judy punched her, causing the fluid to spray from her mouth. They continued to loop the outside of the ring. They brawled over to a bar and climbed on it. They brawled up onto a music stage, and Freya wrapped a cord around Judy’s neck and choked her. Judy struck Freya in the back with a guitar, then bodyslammed her on the stage for a nearfall at 9:00.

They got back into the ring. Freya hit a rolling cannonball onto a garbage can in Judy’s arms in the corner, and she got a nearfall. Judy put a garbage can over Freya’s head and struck the garbage can with a chair. Judy took the garbage can off and hit a running knee for a nearfall. Judy put Freya on a table. Sygrid ran into the ring and struck Judy. It allowed Freya to hit a powerbomb through the table and get the tainted pin. Sygrid put BBJ in a Camel Clutch and pulled on her arms.

Freya the Slaya defeated Big Booty Judy in a falls-count-anywhere match at 13:03.

Final Thoughts: A lot of entertaining wrestling out there. Oku-Mills was the best of these eight matches. The lucha 12-man was fun before a hot crowd, and it was cool to see Ishimori, Dijak, and TJP together in a CMLL ring, and I’ll give that second. DeReiss-Mayfairs takes third. AJ Francis-Chandler was really good, and Chandler’s Shooting Star Press off the top of the cage was spectacular.